Agn Heads To U.S. For Film Festival

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced plans to hold its first-ever international film festival in Miami, U.S. Emeka Rollas, the AGN National President, spoke at a media briefing in Lagos. Rollas said the film festival will hold between November 9 and 11. He said the festival is aimed creating a network for Nollywood actors with their global colleagues.

Nancy Isime and Joseph Benjamin were announced as the hosts of the three-day film festival, which would be attended by over 70 Nollywood stars. “We will be touring the Telemundo studio in Miami; we will also be exploring the beaches of Miami in a boat cruise as well as get more knowledge through masterclasses on filmmaking,” Rollas said.

Alex Okoroji, chairman of organizing committee for the festival, said the event is titled ‘The Future of Nollywood Actors in the Global Economy’. “This festival will be a celebration of the brightest Nigerian film and television actors and it will feature a wide range of events,” Okoroji said.

“The events include a red-carpet gala and awards, film screenings, panel discussions, city tours, workshops and seminars. “Actors, filmmakers, and other creative professionals can network and learn from each other as well as meet and engage with their fans and supporters in the diaspora.”