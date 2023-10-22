AGN Didn’t Abandon Sick Actor Mr Ibu, Kate Henshaw Replies Critics

The Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has refuted claims of abandoning their member John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who is currently battling illness. The ailing actor who celebrated his 63rd birthday in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos on Tuesday revealed this in a video posted through Instagram on Wednesday, begging for financial support.

Some social media users however claimed that the Actors guild has abandoned Mr Ibu, leaving him with no other option than to solicit funds from the public. But in a statement made by its director of communications, Kate Henshaw, on Friday, the guild stated that it has never abandoned any of its members in their time of need and provisions have been made for his welfare.

“The guild has never abandoned any of its members in need, especially with health intervention, we have been at the forefront of providing necessary support even before his health condition was made public and this has been done with the full knowledge of his immediate family members.

“We have had to task members privately to help in providing assistance towards the intervention and we do not make public any form of assistance it is not our modus operandi. Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have blinked an eye over this Mr Ibu issue but it has become imperative to make some clarifications as the integrity and welfare package is at stake,” the statement read in parts.

On Wednesday, 18 October 2023, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, revealed he is battling illness and his doctor said his leg might be amputated. Although the actor did not disclose the nature of the illness, Mr Ibu stated that he does not want his leg to be cut off. “I have been down for so many weeks, all I’m hoping for is your prayers and assistance.

I’ve been in the hospital, as I speak to you, I’m still lying down in the hospital. The medical director says in case his new idea didn’t work, the best idea is to cut off my leg, just see me, if they cut off my leg where will I go to? Please be on prayers for me, talk to God Almighty, I don’t want my leg to be cut off. God bless you,” he said. So far, well meaning Nigerians like Peter Okoye, Bukola Saraki Foundation and many others are responding to his request.