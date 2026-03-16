AGN Bags Prestigious Award At Grand Unveiling of The Compatriots Newspaper

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has been honoured with a special recognition award during the unveiling ceremony of The Compatriots Newspaper held at the NERDC Conference Center, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The colourful event brought together dignitaries, media practitioners, and stakeholders from different sectors who gathered to witness the official launch of the new publication and celebrate excellence in media and entertainment.

The Lagos State Chapter of the AGN was well represented at the event by its executives and members who graced the occasion in solidarity with the publisher and organizers.

Leading the delegation was the Acting Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter, High Chief Funmilayo Ikubuwaye Mary Edward, accompanied by the Guild’s Public Relations Officer, Ambassador Cornell Udofia, and other key executives of the chapter.

Also present were Emmanuel Onyika (popularly known as MC Senator), Director of Guild Services; Prince Tunde Shado, Financial Secretary; High Chief Oby Express, among other members of the guild.

The award presented to the Actors Guild of Nigeria was in recognition of the guild’s contribution to the growth of the Nigerian film industry and its commitment to promoting professionalism, creativity, and cultural development through Nollywood.

Speaking during the event, members of the guild expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that such honours serve as encouragement for the entertainment industry to continue contributing positively to society.

The unveiling ceremony of The Compatriots Newspaper also attracted several prominent personalities, media colleagues, and stakeholders who commended the publisher, Mr. Joshua Uloko, for the initiative and his commitment to strengthening responsible journalism in Nigeria.

The recognition of the Actors Guild of Nigeria further highlighted the important relationship between the media and the creative industry in promoting national development, culture, and social impact.