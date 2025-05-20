AGM: Financial Institution Engages Shareholders On Strategic Vision

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, recently held its 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where it presented its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The AGM highlighted a year marked by strong financial growth, operational resilience, and continued execution of the Group’s long-term strategic priorities.

In her remarks, Sola DavidBorha, Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, praised the Group’s ability to navigate economic headwinds while advancing its strategic agenda.

She said: “We are proud to report strong progress across our key focus areas as Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider.

For the fourth consecutive year, our SME and retail banking businesses ranked first in the 2024 KPMG Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey – a testament to our client-centric approach and unwavering commitment to service excellence.”

She added that the Group continued to broaden its product portfolio, scale its technology platforms, and deepen strategic partnerships.

“We are continuously evolving to meet our customers’ changing needs while maintaining the standards of excellence that define Stanbic IBTC,” she said.

Adekunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, attributed the Group’s achievements to strong financial results, a cultural fortificationdriven by innovation and a relentless focus on customers.

