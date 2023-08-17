AGM: Court Sets Date For Contempt Suit Against FBNH Officials

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on August 23 hear a motion seeking to commit officials of FBN Holdings Plc to prison for alleged disobedience of court’s order. This is coming on the heels of another motion by FBN Holdings seeking to stay execution of the court’s order restraining it from going ahead with its Annual General Meeting that was held on Tuesday.

The committal motion was filed by three aggrieved FBN Holdings Plc shareholders over allegation that the firm held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, August 15, despite an order of court specifically restraining it from proceeding with the AGM. Justice Oweibo had on August 14 warned FBN Holdings’ Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, not to disobey the order restraining it from holding its AGM.

The shareholders/applicants in the suit marked FHC/L/CP/1575/23, are Olojede Adewole Solo- mon, Adebayo Oluwafemi Abayomi, and Ogundiran Emmanuel Adejare. At resumption of yesterday’s proceedings, the shareholders’ lawyer, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), informed the court that the defendants were “in flagrant disobedience” of the court order.

He said an affidavit of facts, stating the particulars of the disobedience had been filed. in the affidavit of fact deposed to by one, Quasim Ogundirah, a litigation officer in the law firm representing the petitioners, it was stated that on the 8th day of August 2023, the petitioners instituted the suit by filing a petition together with a summons exparte for leave of court to be heard during vacation.

The deponent stated that the court granted the petitioners summons exparte for leave to be heard during vacation, as well as the motion ex-parte for interim injunction against the respondent. “I am aware that this Honourable Court, on the 9th day of August, 2023, heard and granted the petitioners’ motion ex-parte thereby restraining the respondent from holding the Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold on the 15th day of August, 2023.

“Upon the granting of the said ex-parte application, this honourable Court adjourned the matter to the 16th day of August, 2023 for the hearing of the petitioners’ motion on notice. “The court’s order was served by the bailiff of the court on the respondent on the 11th day of August, 2023.

The respondent, by a publication issued to the general public, contumaciously and arrogantly announced its decision to proceed with the said AGM notwithstanding the subsisting order of the court.

“In total disregard for the proceedings, complete defiance of the order of this honourable Court and notwithstanding its awareness of same, the respondent, on the 15th day of August, 2023, did go ahead to hold the said AGM, the res of this proceedings”, the deponent said. Responding, FBN Holdings’ lawyer, Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo (SAN), informed the court that he had filed a motion seeking a stay of execution of the order.

The firm said it had equally lodged an appeal against the ruling. In the motion, FBN Holdings is seeking for “an order of court staying and/or suspending execution of the ruling delivered on the 9th of August, 2023 in this suit pending the hearing and consequent determination of the Appeal filed at the Court of Appeal.

“An order of this Honourable Court staying further proceedings in this suit pending the hearing and consequent determination of the Appeal filed at the Court of Appeal against the ruling of this Honourable Court delivered on the 9th of August, 2023.” At yesterday’s proceedings, a silk, Ebu-Olu Adegboruwa, appeared in court and informed the judge that he has filed a motion for joinder as co-plaintiff to ventilate the right of his client who had a similar complaint.