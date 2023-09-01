Agitation For Green Skill In School Curriculum Gains Traction

Participants at the 2023 Inter- national Youth Day celebrated by Plan International Nigeria Youth Advisory Panel (YAP) in Abuja on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to incorporate climate change study into the nation’s school curriculum. The group said such would help to mitigate climate change impacts and actualise a sustainable green economy.

The Chairperson of the YAP, Faith Adaji, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday. The event was to celebrate the 2023 International Youth Day with the theme: “Green Skills for Youth towards a Sustainable World”. Adaji said that education plays a huge role in building the skills of young women and girls in tackling climate change and support green economy, hence the need to teach the subject in schools.

”The role of education in fostering and leveraging on economy for young women and girls is very important. ”So many people believe that climate change is ambiguous, they think how can I leverage climate change and make climate change lucrative to have green economy and business friendly for everyone.

”There are so many opportunities that can bring about transformative and innovative change but then how can we go about it if we do not have the conversation and create the necessary awareness among young people. ”Infusing climate change into the curriculum is very important because young children nowadays do not have the knowledge of climate change.

”But if it’s been taught right from primary to tertiary levels of education, whatever innovative change that the young people will be coming up with would have lasting impact on the environment,” she said.