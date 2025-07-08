AGIS 2025 Calls For Resilient, Inclusive African Gas Economy

Chairperson of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) SPE Nigeria Council, Engr. Amina Danmadami, has said that Africa’s energy landscape is at a strategic inflexion point.

She emphasised that while the continent is richly endowed with natural gas resources, unlocking long-term value will demand visionary leadership, digital transformation, and shared accountability.

She identified infrastructure modernisation, regional market integration, adoption of clean cooking solutions, increased digitalisation, and the development of resilient financing frameworks as critical to driving meaningful progress.

According to a statement, she spoke at the 2025 edition of the Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS), hosted by the SPE Nigeria Council.

It reiterated the urgent need to build a resilient and inclusive African gas economy anchored on innovation, regional collaboration, and broad-based participation.

It stated that held under the theme: “Building a Resilient African Gas Economy Through Innovation and Collaboration,” the summit convened high-level stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and the technology ecosystem to shape a transformative agenda for Africa’s gas future.

Danmadami encouraged participants to work across disciplines and sectors to accelerate Africa’s energy transition while delivering inclusive socio-economic benefits.

He affirmed that insights from the summit will be synthesised into actionable policy recommendations and presented to national and continental decision-makers.

The summit marks a defining moment in Africa’s energy journey, highlighting the collective readiness to transform gas potential into catalytic progress through strategic partnerships, bold ideas, and unwavering commitment to innovation.

Minister of State for Pe-troleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, in his address called on African nations to act collectively and invest in scalable, indigenous solutions.

Referencing the progress made through Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative, he underscored the strategic importance of harmonised regional policies, cross-border gas infrastructure, and co-financing mechanisms to unlock shared prosperity.

He remarked that Africa’s energy future will be determined not by geology alone, but by the continent’s capacity to innovate, collaborate, and ensure that no one is left behind.

The Minister further called for intensified investments in clean technologies, the strengthening of local research capacity, and the deliberate inclusion of youth, women, and underserved communities in the entire gas value chain.