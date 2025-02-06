AGILE Project: Sultan Endorses Senior Councillor To Represent Sultanate Council

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has appointed Dr Muhammad Jabbi Kilgor, a Senior Councillor, to represent the Sultanate Council in all decision-making and implementations of AGILE Project in the state.

This development came when the Sultan received the AGILE state coordinator, Dr Mansur, and other management team members who paid him an advocacy visit at his palace.

The monarch expressed appreciation for the AGILE team’s performance in the state and commended their foresight in implementing the project as scheduled.

He urged them to intensify efforts to tackle the challenges facing female child education, aiming to achieve significant success in the state.

The Sultan, visibly impressed, assigned Dr. Kilgori who is also the district head of Kilgori to represent him in the AGILE project implementation and execution.

The Sultan also advised the state management team to organize town hall meetings at the senatorial districts and national assembly constituencies to enlighten people on the importance of girl child education.

Earlier, Dr Mansur stated that the visit was part of AGILE’s advocacy activities to traditional and religious leaders.

He described the Sultan as a symbol of modesty and decency in Nigeria and Africa, noting that the Sultan’s endorsement is crucial for any project’s success in northern Nigeria.

Dr. Mansur expressed gratitude for the Sultan’s support and contribution to the AGILE project, acknowledging his significant role in promoting the project across the country.

The Sultan had participated in geopolitical engagements and played a vital role in making the project acceptable to the people of northern Nigeria.

The AGILE coordinator thanked the Sultan for appointing Dr Kilgori, saying this decision means a lot to AGILE.

He called on residents to support the project, emphasizing its importance in promoting education and improving the lives of girls in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: