AGILE Project: Stakeholders R To Monitor, Evaluate School Census

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, conducted a planning meeting to prepare for the 2023/2024 Annual School Census (ASC).

The meeting focused on training Master Trainers to ensure accurate and upto-date educational data collection across the state. Dr. Mansur Isa Buhari, AGILE Project Coordinator, was represented by Muhammad Mainasara, Monitoring and Evaluation Lead.

Mainasara expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for Basic and Seondary Education Ahmed Ladan Ala for attending and commended participants for their commitment. Ala emphasized the importance of monitoring and evaluation for the Annual School Census’s success.

He urged participants to remain objective in data collection to guarantee reliable statistics that will inform education policies and planning in Sokoto State.

