AGILE Partners NGOs To Facilitate Return Of 2250 Out Of School Girls In Zamfara

A Nongovernmental Organization Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has through the Zamfara State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology engaged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in its quest to facilitate the return of Out of School girls aged 10-15 and young women aged 15-22 years to compliment the existing policy of Girl Child Education.

Speaking, the Zamfara State Coordinator of AGILE, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau represented by her deputy, Dr Nasir Dalhatu, said the World Bank-assisted project (AGILE) has engaged the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA) and Health Integrity of Women and Children Development Initiative (HIWOCDIN) in efforts to ensure implementation of the Second Chance Education.

Dr. Dalhatu opined that, the collaboration is aimed at providing second-chance education to out-of-school girls and young women and to ensure improvement of literacy and numeracy skills amongst them.

Also speaking, the representative of HIWOCDIN, assured active partnership with a view to encourage Evidence-based advocacy for enhanced project effectiveness, quality service and expected support for the project.

He said his organization will embark on capacity building for centre facilitators and learners and put unreserved efforts to facilitate increased access to learning, health, economic, livelihoods and life skills services.

”Our partnership will achieve amongst others, quality service provision to learners in the second chance education centres, community engagement for ownership and sustainability of the project. Partnership building among project beneficiaries, communities, government and other stakeholders.

”Identification of referral pathways and creating linkages to services for beneficiaries, as well as to improve advocacy for resource mobilization, utilization and accountability and enhancing supporting supervision for quality service delivery, accountability, transparency and prudence utilization of project resources (Value for Money)Monitoring, Evaluation and learning” he stressed.

In his remarks, a representative of CSACEFA, Murtala Iliyasu, positioned that the implementation of AGILE rests on a collaborative framework that engages diverse stakeholders to track progress and optimize impact which included World Bank Partnership for access to financial support, technical expertise, and global best practices

Others according to him, were Zamfara State Project Steering Committee (SPSC) headed by the Hon. Commissioner, MOEST with membership of Hon. Commissioners and Heads of relevant MDAs. The State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) is headed by the government collaboration focusing on the alignment of policies and coordination with relevant MDAs in the state.

”Collaboration and partnerships with relevant NGOs and CSOs to enhance programme effectiveness and reach, active participation of community leaders, SBMCs/CBMCs parents, and youth to ensure local ownership and sustainability”.

