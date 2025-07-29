AGILE: KWSG Trains Health Workers On Youth-Friendly Services

The Kwara State Government has underscored the importance of providing robust adolescent and youth-friendly healthcare services as a key strategy to improve health-seeking behaviour among adolescent girls in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, made this known in Ilorin at the opening of a three-day training programme for adolescent desk officers in Primary Health Care (PHC) centres linked to 100 schools participating in the Life Skills Programme under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Rebecca Bake Olanrewaju, the Commissioner said:

“Adolescence marks the transition from childhood to adulthood. During this critical stage, adolescent girls need all the support they can get from counsellors, health workers, and caregivers to help guide their choices and prevent avoidable mistakes.”

The State Project Coordinator for Kwara AGILE, Mr. Adeshina Salami, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unwavering support for education, healthcare, and the development of adolescent girls. He noted that the governor’s commitment has significantly contributed to the successful implementation of the AGILE project in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Life Skills Lead from the National Project Coordinating Unit (NPCU), Mr. Abraham Sunday, highlighted the multi-sectoral nature of the AGILE project, which spans education, health, communication, digital development, social protection, and the environment.

He said:

“We believe it is important for our healthcare providers to recognise that adolescents deserve dedicated, high-quality care within our health facilities. While there are provisions for children and adults, this critical age group is often overlooked. Adolescents need to feel seen, heard, and understood, not judged. They want to engage with providers as trusted allies, not as authority figures. This is why we felt it necessary to organise this vital training.”

Also speaking, the Guidance and Counseling Lead from the NPCU, Madam Grace Jackson, emphasised the crucial role healthcare workers play in promoting health awareness, stressing the need for regular training to ensure they are equipped with up-to-date knowledge and skills.

The Life Skills Officer for Kwara AGILE, Mrs. Aminat Yusuf, outlined the objectives of the Life Skills sub-component of the project, stating that it is designed to strengthen the mental capacity of adolescent girls and equip them with critical skills such as negotiation, communication, goal setting, climate awareness, and digital literacy.

Facilitators at the training included a Public Health Physician from the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Dr. Bilqis Alatishe-Muhammed; an Adolescent Health Desk Officer from the Ministry of Health, Dr. Oladimeji Buhari; and the NPCU Leads.

Participants were drawn from PHC centres across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state and comprised nurses and Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs).

Officials from the Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development present at the event included the representative of the Director of Education Planning and Research Development, Mrs. Bukola Olawoye; Director of School Services, Mrs. Eunice Abidoye; Director of Human Capital Development, Mrs. Oludare; Director of the Quality Assurance Bureau, Alhaja Khadijat Lambe; and Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Ola Hassan.

Participants who spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the event expressed appreciation to the government for organising the training and said they were optimistic that it would inspire a more engaging approach to handling adolescent healthcare needs in their respective facilities.