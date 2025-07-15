AGILE: Kwara Reiterates Commitment To Girl-Child Education

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting girl-child education through the disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scholarships to 32,420 beneficiaries.

The initiative underscores the government’s recognition of education as a fundamental human right and a critical driver of social and economic development.

Speaking in Ilorin at an advocacy and sensitisation programme organised under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, the State Project Coordinator, Mr. Adeshina Salami, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prioritising education, particularly the empowerment of the girl child. He noted that the governor’s passion led to the successful implementation of the AGILE project in the state.

Mr. Salami explained that the CCT component of the AGILE project aims to support girls from low-income backgrounds and eliminate financial barriers that hinder their educational progress. He said the support was carefully structured to ensure meaningful and sustained impact.

In his remarks, the CCT Lead, Alhaji Mohammed Alaya, disclosed that the beneficiaries for the first cohort have already been identified and enrolled. He emphasised that the financial support is strictly meant for educational purposes and warned parents and caregivers against misappropriating the funds.

Alaya noted that each beneficiary transitioning from Primary 6 to Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1) is entitled to ₦15,000 upon registration and an additional ₦25,000 to aid the transition. In the second and third terms, eligible JSS 1 students who meet the 70 percent school attendance requirement will receive ₦10,000 each term, bringing the total to ₦60,000 for JSS 1 students. The same support structure applies to girls transitioning from JSS 3 to Senior Secondary School 1 (SSS 1). For those already in JSS 2, JSS 3, SS 2 and SS 3, a total of ₦30,000 is available per academic session, distributed as ₦10,000 per term.

During the session, the Social Safeguard Officer, Mariam Bello, provided training on effective grievance management and outlined the channels through which complaints related to the programme could be addressed. She also introduced a dedicated helpline for prompt resolution of issues.

The Social Norms Officer, Mr. Victor Apaguntan, spoke on the need for community ownership of the programme. He urged stakeholders to support the initiative, which seeks to increase girls’ enrollment, retention, and completion of secondary education across the state.

Some parents and beneficiaries who spoke to reporters expressed appreciation to the government, stating that the scholarship would significantly ease their financial burden. They also pledged to use the funds strictly for the intended purpose.

The event was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), School-Based Management Committees (SBMC), the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), traditional and religious leaders, market women, caregivers, and students.