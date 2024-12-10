AGILE: Gov Bago To Award Scholarship To 10,000 Girls To Study Medicine, Others

Share

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has disclosed that his government will award scholarships to ten thousand female students in the state to study health-related courses.

While disclosing the transformative educational initiatives at the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (Agile) One-day conference of traditional and religious leaders on the significance of Girls’ Child Education in North Central, Governor Bago also stated that the state government is deploying one million computers and tablets to all government schools to enhance digital literacy.

According to him “I am reaffirming my administration’s commitment to girl child education, we are initiating a 10-year program to provide scholarships for 1,000 females annually to study nursing, medicine, and other medical-related courses.

“We are deploying one million computers and tablets to all government schools to enhance digital literacy. Additionally, fibre optic cables have been laid to provide free internet services to public schools and other institutions, with a pilot scheme set to commence in Minna soon.”

In a groundbreaking move, traditional and religious leaders from the North Central Zone have come together to advocate for scholarships aimed at advancing girl child education. This pivotal call to action seeks to empower young girls to pursue their educational aspirations and transform their futures.

The event hosted by the Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, provided a crucial platform for stakeholders to deliberate on ways to enhance girl child education in the region.

In his speech, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, His Eminence Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar underscored the transformative power of education in improving the lives of young girls and their communities. He emphasized that providing scholarships will help bridge the educational gap and create a brighter future for the girl child.

The Sultan highlighted the alarming statistic that Nigeria has 13.2 million out-of-school children, 60% of whom are girls. He commended the North Central Zone for showing promise in improving girl child education and described the call to action as a testament to the region’s commitment to progress.

In their goodwill messages, leaders from Jama’atu Nasril Islam, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), emphasized that empowering girls through education serves as a catalyst for societal change and hope for the future.

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, represented by Suraju Darda’u, a Director in the ministry, urged traditional and religious leaders to amplify awareness campaigns within their communities on the need to educate girls.

In her welcome remarks, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed acknowledged the challenges facing the North Central Zone, including low literacy rates, gender inequality, and limited access to quality education. She expressed hope that the conference would highlight the importance of education as a tool for unlocking the potential of young women and fostering societal development.

The highlight of the event was the investiture of the AGILE Ambassador Award on Hajia Fatima Bago.

Share

Please follow and like us: