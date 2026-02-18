AGILE, Correspondent Chapel Launch Community Sensitization On Health, Devt

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project will partner with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto Correspondent Chapel, to embark on a sensitisation campaign on health education and community development participation across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr Mansur Buhari, announced this during a courtesy visit by the NUJ leadership.

He stated that the partnership aims to strengthen the working relationship between AGILE and journalists in the state.

Dr Buhari noted that some people believe journalists need incentives to write stories, and that fear of sensationalism often hinders engagement.

However, he emphasised that open communication can prevent sensationalism.

He expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration and directed that the Correspondent Chapel be engaged in all AGILE activities, monitoring, and sensitisation efforts. He pledged to provide necessary support for effective reporting.

The AGILE coordinator urged journalists to highlight aspects of the project that are often overlooked, such as its broader community development goals.

NUJ Correspondent Chapel Chairman, Mr. Ankeli Emmanuel, welcomed the partnership, citing the project’s positive impact on adolescent girls’ education and community participation in developmental projects.