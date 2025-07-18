AGILE Coordinator Lauds Kwara Gov On C Girl-Child Education

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been applauded for his gender parity policy and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of adolescent girls in the State.

The commendation was made yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Project Coordinator of the Kwara State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, Mr. Adeshina Salami, at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with Principals of 100 secondary schools that are implementing life skills.

Salami, who reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to the growth and empowerment of adolescent girls across the 16 local government areas of the State, said the aim is to provide them with required tools to navigate real life challenges and contribute meaning – fully to the society.

He added: “I acknowledged Governor Abdul – Rahman AbdulRazaq for his gender parity policy and his interest in the progress of the female folks. The life skills subcomponent of the project is set to ensure an all round development of our adolescent girls in the state.”