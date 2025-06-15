Agidingbi Mechanic Village Demolition: Battered By Hunger, Numbed By Shock, Victims Recount Experiences

Share

For thousands of artisans and traders reeling under effects of their crushed livelihoods at Agidingbi Mechanic Village in the Ikeja area of Lagos, life has not been the same. Over a month after their displacement, they argue that their eviction should have been handled in a more humane manner by providing them with viable options for relocation. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the plight of thousands of the evicted artisans and traders

Peeping into the once busy Agidingbi Mechanic Village from the fence rails, one could almost hear a pin drop in the market that used to host thousands of traders and artisans. The structures housing their businesses have now morphed into a sea of rubble.

When Sunday Telegraph visited on Tuesday, June 3, some displaced traders were seen loitering around First Gate bus stop. While some loaded their wares in the booth of their cars, some just had theirs in sacks.

Curiously, with every known entrance sealed, three young men were seen rolling and smoking weed inside the now quiet market. As this reporter raised his camera to take pictures, one Alhaji Yah Lateef, one of the displaced traders, beckoned, suspecting he had found a channel to voice his frustration as he sat in front of the WAEC building, just beside the demolished market.

As if waiting for a reporter to speak to, Lateef, like other victims of the Agidingbi Mechanic Village demolition, wasted no time in telling their stories of frustration and pain following the demolition of the market said to be carried out by the Lagos State Task Force on May 2.

According to several victims and a top market executive council member interviewed, the population of the victims oscillates between 3,000 and 5,000.

I lost my life here

For Lateef, he is just a walking corpse, even when he has neither been declared dead or buried. He alleged that the Executive Council of traders and artisans that occupied the Plot 7 portion of the market complicated their woes by being more interested in personal gains and sharp practices.

He explained: “I hear this place has been in existence for about 45 years now. This place(WAEC building) was initially occupied by mechanics. It is Plot 6. We occupied plot 7 before it was demolished. When demolition happens like this, you just find a way to stay in the interim. But in this case, everyone is scattered. Nobody is happy. I lost lots of things here. I lost my life here, even when I’m not dead. My instruments and other things were demolished.

“What we heard was that the government sent for our executive, but they didn’t tell us. I’m saying this categorically because I’m not afraid. I’m an ex-serviceman. When the matter started, they were calling meetings. They didn’t tell us exactly what happened but people at Plot 8 stepped out easily. But our own people didn’t tell us anything. Information reaching me says our EXCO collected 2024 rent but failed to deliver it to the state government. But they never told us the truth. Even in 2025, people still paid but the government didn’t collect money from them because they said we should leave.”

‘Why is govt frustrating us?’

Expressing his anger, Henry Chidiebere, an auto part dealer, described the officials of the Lagos State government, who were said to have leveled the market, as land hijackers. Chidiebere decried the untold hardship and frustration the market demolition has caused.

“My brother, the thing is too painful to bear because the way they moved us out here is unexpected. It is so painful that they don’t have a conscience. They just pushed us away. No compensation! Look at the place now. It is empty. Nobody is there right now. The land hijackers sent us away, but the owner of the land has appeared. The owner of the land says he knows nothing about it. Is it the government we will cry to when they are the ones dealing with us?

“The people that have subjected us to this suffering are the land hijackers. We are pained. We were together before but we are now scattered. Some went to Iyana Ipaja. Some went to Alagbole. So, we do not have any hope. Most of us are hungry. Some of us do not have money to start a business. How do we cope? Some didn’t have shops but they depended on those who had shops to survive. How do they cope? No where to get money. The suffering is too much. So, even my children’s school fees now, I can’t pay. I wasn’t owing before. I’m now a debtor. If not for the understanding family I have, my family would have been torn apart. Why is the government frustrating us?We shouldn’t be treated like animals. They should stop it. I know with time, God will make a way. The government should stop punishing us.”

Expect surge in crime rate

In his remarks, Leonard Agu, a spare parts dealer, said the eviction of thousands of occupants would only increase crime rate, when many are left with nothing to do.

“I’ve been here for more than 34 years. If I’m a government worker, I should be in my retirement year now. It is so embarrassing that the Lagos State government cannot intervene. After Ladipo, this is the most popular market. Most of our customers are very angry. They are not happy with what has happened. They just evicted us as if we were children. Do you know how many thousands of people that were there and their dependents? Most people will resort to armed robbery because there is no hope again. It is so bad. It is so unfortunate. You can’t just come to a big market like this and drive out thousands of people into the streets. Somebody like me has four kids; I have parents, I have siblings, I take care of them from what I make here.

“There, in Lagos secretariat, the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Housing and Development shared the land between themselves. But the owners of the land came and said it would not happen. They said they handed over the land to us for our use, stating that they would take back their land whenever the need arises. But the government thought the owner was no longer available. They did this thing out of envy and wickedness. We will be happy if this place is rebuilt by the owner. We will be happy to rent again. No place like this place.”

No mercy for masses

Another spare parts trader, Fred Olisa, said despite the humongous charges by the government, businesses were still destroyed without sparing a thought for the masses.

“Look at us. We are just hanging around. Most of us have families to take care of. My annoyance is that they would collect allocation charges from you. They would collect trade permits. We paid lockup charges. We paid dustbin charges. There is nothing we were asked to pay that we didn’t pay. We paid nothing less than N2 million as charges to the government every year per person. We still pay the shop and land rents to the government.

“This country is gone. They don’t have mercy for the masses. They just came here and threw people to the streets. We don’t benefit from anything from the government. They are not helping the masses. They hustle and struggle by themselves. The little they put together, the government came to destroy them,”he told Sunday Telegraph.

This is one fasting we don’t know its end

Lamenting the struggle to play his fatherly roles in his family, a mechanic, Adebayo Sulaimon, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said it was unfortunate what people acquired through the sweat from their brows are destroyed, noting that hunger now tears homes apart.

“The one, who could feed his family is now hungry. Some have lost their wives to other men. Some have been hit by stroke. Look at the bus stop. People are just loitering around. Some have their children in the university; they can no longer meet their obligations. Someone said his child called him in the morning from school. He said he needed N300,000 for rent. The father told him to get someone to pair with. This is one fasting we do not know when it will end. You know Muslims fast for 30 days, Christians fast for 40 days, but this is the kind of fasting we don’t know when it will end. I’m hungry. Many people here are hungry. I struggle to feed my family.

“It wasn’t like this before. Before this incident, I would go home with N8,000, N10,000. But now, I hardly take home N1,000. The Lagos State Task Force just came here, demolished structures, destroyed what people laboured to get for years and sent us out. Now that they have sent us out, what are they doing with it?”

We sleep here to vote for them. Now, they’re paying us back

Recounting the effects of the market demolition on his colleagues, another mechanic, Kunle Ahmed, said: “Some are dead. Some have gone back to their villages. How can they pray for the government? Before sending us away from here, they should have given us notice ahead. During elections, we sleep here to vote for them. This is how they are paying us back.”

From N2m daily to N20,000, it’s time to move

According to Sunday Ikpeazu, he now depends on phone calls from his old customers to sell his wares, noting that his customer base has depleted since the market got demolished.

“When you are sent away from where you make your daily bread, you become a beginner in a new place. If I was having 300, 500 customers daily, now I could only get about 10 customers. I make about N20,000,N30,000 daily now. I was making N1 million, N2 million daily. I’m planning to find another place in another state. But if I can get a place in Olowu, it would be okay. I also have someone in Benin, Edo State who asked me to come and check a place.”

Alluding to the aforementioned claim by Yah Lateef, Ikpeazu said: “We were actually given a notice to quit, but our Executives didn’t tell us the truth. They didn’t tell us we were given a notice to quit. That’s why it is hitting very hard. They destroyed many things. They said they brought notice and said they had settled it. We believed them.”

It’s callous to evict without plans for us

While Paul Uba admits that the government has a right to use the land it calls its own, he said it was inhuman to evict thousands of people from a place without a plan for them to be absorbed somewhere else.

“The issue is this. In this world, sometimes, some things happen. The government creates more problems for people. But at the end of the day, they say there is a problem. You see thousands and millions of people that feed themselves from here. Some would come with nothing but when they leave, they can go home with N5,000, N10,000. Even the big men among them here find it difficult to get shops. Some landlords would say they would not give ‘Omo Ibo’ their shops. They have rendered so many people useless by destroying this place.”

He added: “And watch out, in the next five years, 10 years, you would see that this place would remain like this. Nothing will happen to it. If you look at Berger market, they destroyed that place eight to 10 years ago, nothing has been built there. So many places like that that they have destroyed and nothing would happen. We are not saying the government should not take their land, but before they do a thing like this, you make plans for them. They just woke up one Friday and started destroying things. People still paid their dues till the last day. This is how crime increases.”

Bus stop as new shop

Sharing his experience with Sunday Telegraph, Anine Ezechi, said many could not afford to rent a shop. Hence, their resolve to make First Gate bus stop their new shop.

“This is where I make my daily bread. Even if you don’t make money, you still make N5,000, N10,000 daily. We don’t have money to rent a shop. That’s why we are here at the bus stop to sell the little we have. It is very painful. We don’t make money again. It is even hard to get the fare to go home. Tomorrow, it will be one month since we were evicted. We were not given any notice. Those, who got notice are those in Plot 8. They just came one day and scattered everything. Some who have cars put their wares in their cars. Those of us who have no cars put them in our houses. Our customers have left for other places because they are aware of the situation here.”

What Ministry of Transportation has to do with it

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Ministry of Transportation takes charge of the management, control and allocation of all Lagos State approved mechanic villages, through which dues, annual rents, and taxes to the state government by automobile technicians are paid.

Findings further revealed that since 1980, in order to accommodate automobile technicians across the state, a former civilian Governor of Lagos State, the late Chief Lateef Jakande, allocated some underdeveloped spaces like powerline areas, canal setbacks and swamps on the condition that permanent structures were forbidden on the spaces.

Recurring nightmare

As far back as 2021, Automobile workers under the aegis of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), lamented what they described as the abrupt demolition and take over of 11 mechanic villages, cutting across Ikorodu, Surulere, Abule Odofin, Ifelagba, Ladipo and others, with scant regard for the well-being of the workers.

During a protest at the Lagos House of Assembly, the then Chairman of NATA, Jacob Fayehun, had said: “We are here to protest the illegal demolition of our mechanic villages given to us in 1981 by our late governor, Lateef Jakande. The time it was given to us, most of those areas were swampy but we developed, maintained and made them habitable for our work.”

He added: “Some of our members have died, some have suffered stroke and some are in the hospitals. All these are because of shock. When our villages were destroyed, they took vehicles of our customers away and we were forced to pay N100,000 on each of the vehicles before they were released. You can understand our predicaments.”

Children displaced

When the Akinole Oshiun family donated the land upon which Adeniyi Jones Primary School was erected at Akora Villa Estate, it was to provide quality education to the children of the poor in the area.

But a legal tussle between the Oshiun family and another family claiming to own the land the school sat on led to its closure in 2024. It was gathered that following a court judgment received in favour of the challenger of the Oshiun family, the school buildings were destroyed, leaving pupils displaced, after which they were moved to St. Peter’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School, Ikeja.

We don’t evict without notice, plans

Reacting, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, told Sunday Telegraph that the state government couldn’t have evicted workers at the Agidingbi Mechanic Village without adequate plans for them.

“Well, I sympathise with the workers. It is not possible for the Lagos State government to evict people from a place without serving them notice and having proper plans for them. Let me speak with the Permanent Secretary first.”

Govt doesn’t need to give any reason

Although several calls put across to the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, were not initially not answered, he, however, responded after a text message, asking to be told the issue. Meanwhile, Akosile kept mum on getting the interview questions as phone calls and messages were subsequently ignored.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with an online news outlet, Akosile justified the demolition, stating that the government could take over a piece of land to use it for something more productive without even giving a reason.

He said:“Let me tell you what usually happens. There’s an expanse of land. Mechanics, through their association, lease it because the government doesn’t want miscreants to take over the space. It’s better to let the mechanics use it as a workshop.

“But when the government decides to use it for something more productive and purposeful, they inform them to vacate. They don’t even need to give a reason. That’s generally what happens.”

On the allegation that the workers only got two days’ notice, Akosile said: “I can bet my life they weren’t given just two days. It’s not possible. Which government types a letter and gives only two days’ notice?”

Share