Aghahowa Defends Chelle, Counters Oliseh’s Criticism

Former Super Eagles forward, Julius Aghahowa, has thrown his support behind Coach Eric Chelle over his handling of the Nigerian team during the 2025 Unity Cup.

Aghahowa praised the coach for giving new and home based players a chance to shine, despite criticism from former national team coach Sunday Oliseh.

Nigeria won the Unity Cup after defeating Ghana in the semi-final and beating Jamaica in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final.

Chelle, who is Malian, handed Super Eagles debuts to several players, especially those from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), as he tested new options ahead of important qualifiers later in the year.

Speaking to Brila FM, Aghahowa said the coach made good use of the friendly tournament and helped the team grow. “I expect that opportunities like this would be taken quite seriously,” he said.

“Even though it’s a friendly tournament, it’s still international football. Coaches don’t have a lot of time to work with players, so this was a great chance to assess the team and see where improvements are needed.”

In contrast, Sunday Oliseh expressed disappointment that a foreigner was appointed to coach Nigeria. Speaking to SuperSports and quoted by Pan Africa Football, Oliseh said the decision was unfair to Nigerian coaches and showed a lack of respect.

“I’m not a big fan of him [Chelle],” Oliseh said. “I feel it is a sign of disrespect to Nigerian coaches and ex-players. Let Nigerians handle their team.

