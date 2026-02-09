AGH, AMACOS Partner To Boost Learning With Solar-Powered Library In Abeokuta North

A new chapter in community-driven education support was opened last Friday in Abeokuta North Local Government Area with the inauguration and handover of a solar-powered mini-community library delivered through a partnership between After God’s Heart In‑ corporated (AGH) and the Association of Mass Communication Stu‑ dents (AMACOS), Mos‑ hood Abiola Polytech‑ nic, Alumni, Class of 1994–1999.

The facility was hand‑ ed over to the council to serve students and residents of the community. Speaking at the event, AMACOS 94/99 Alumni Group President Moruff Adenekan described the project as a product of shared vision, compas‑ sion, and purposeful collaboration.

He said the initiative was inspired by AGH’s belief that sustainable societal transformation begins with access to knowledge. According to him, the Founder of AGH, Dr. David Olawale, has consistently emphasised the importance of educa‑ tion as a catalyst for longterm development.

“If we truly want to change society, we must first give children access to knowledge—because education is the seed from which every lasting transformation grows,” Adenekan said.