Aggrieved Sokoto PDP Members Urge Tinubu To Intervene

…Says We’re Subjects Of Intimidations

Aggrieved People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in Sokoto State have sent a strong distress appeal to President Bola Tinubu, and the PDP national Secretariat to intervene over their continued intimidations, harassment and deprivation by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

Members of the PDP who gave several instances to back up their claims of the vendetta leadership style of the APC in Sokoto said it has gone beyond the punitive posting of alleged fans of the party at the various ministries to the recent one of the demolishing properties belonging to their members.

Making reference to a particularly disturbing development, they gave instances of the state ministry for land and housing demolishing some portion of a two-storey popular plaza building belonging to a staunch PDP member Alhaji Mu’azu Zabira along Gawon Nama roundabout in the state metropolis.

A source who was privy to the development said, no formal notice was given to the owner of the property, but was only told he would be paid 12 million naira to demolish 5 meters into the storey building belonging to Mu’azu Zabira to pave the way for road expansion.

However, labourers alleged to have come from the ministry were sighted on Wednesday morning busy removing the doors, windows and roofs of the Zabira mall storey building.

When contacted on the issue, the owner of the Zabira Mull, Alhaji Mu’azu Zabira said he was not aware of the quiet notice and nobody gave him notice before they started the work.

He purchased the house from the Kano-based business tycoon, the late Sunusi Dantata and converted the residential building into a commercial structure.

According to him, the state ministry of land and housing proposed to remove 5 meters of the structure and pledged to pay N12 million as compensation.

Hitherto, the ministry later reviewed the proposals and earmarked an additional 4.8 meters making a total of 9.8 meters of structures for removal.

Mu’azu further said so far no compensation from the state government noted that PDP members in the state are subject to intimidation, victimization and oppression hence appealed to the federal, PDP National Secretariat to intervene and save their souls.