Aggrieved Pensioners Plan To Protest Naked

The Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria has announced plans for a nationwide protest on Dec. 8, saying the demonstration is intended to draw attention to the federal government’s failure to release long-delayed pension increments and palliative allowances owed to its members.

In a statement issued Friday in Lagos, Mukaila Ogunbote, the coalition’s national chairman and head of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners’ NIPOST chapter, said the group had exhausted conventional channels of engagement with government ministries and was now turning to public action to press its case.

The protest, he said, would proceed unless the government releases arrears tied to a N32,000 pension increase and a N25,000 palliative allowance approved in 2023.

According to Ogunbote, pensioners have grown increasingly frustrated with what they view as prolonged inaction by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General.

“These institutions are not taking us seriously,”he said, urging retirees across the country to participate in the demonstrations.

The coalition maintains that many of its members, some elderly and in vulnerable health, have been left in financial distress as a result of the delayed payments.

The planned protest is expected to take place in Abuja, Lagos and state capitals nationwide. Demonstrations will be held in front of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) offices, which oversee federal pension administration, as well as at several Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) stations.

The coalition said these locations were chosen to ensure visibility and to highlight what it considers a lack of accountability in the pension system.