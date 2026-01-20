New Telegraph

Aggressive Use Of Antibiotics Can Fuel Mood Disorders, Anxiety –Study

A new study has found that the excessive use of antibiotics (ABs), can damage the gut microbiota, the population of microorganisms living in the intestines that help us to digest food.

Bacteria and other microorganisms in the gut are known to also communicate with the brain via a communication pathway that is referred to as the gutbrain axis.

Antibiotics are currently the most effective medicines for the treatment of bacterial infections Recent research suggests that some gut bacteria help to reduce inflammation and support the healthy functioning of the brain.

Researchers at the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University have carried out a study exploring the possibility that the effects of ABs on gut bacteria could also facilitate the development of mental health disorders, particularly increasing anxiety.

Their findings, published in Molecular Psychiatry, suggest that ABs do in fact damage gut bacteria that help regulate mood, linking their excessive use with higher levels of anxiety.

