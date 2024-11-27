Aggressive Monetary Tightening’ll Continue To Boost Banks’ Earnings’

Share

Analysts at Meristem Research have said that they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to further hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) – at its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to continue to positively impact banks’ performance.

The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the decision reached by the MPC at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday.

They, however, said that the tight monetary stance, “poses challenges” to banks’ asset quality. The analysts said: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the MPR by 25bps, bringing the cumulative increase in 2024 to 875bps, with the rate now at 27.50 per cent.

This aggressive monetary tightening has broadly benefitted Nigerian banks, enabling them to capitalise on a high-interest rate environment through upward loan repricing and improved yields on investment securities.

“The recent hike is expected to maintain this momentum, with average lending rates, treasury bills rates, and bond yields increasing by 1709bps, 1726bps, and 528bps to 32.36 per cent, 23.55 per cent, and 19.41 per cent, respectively, compared to 15.27 per cent, 6.29 per cent, and 14.13 per cent at the close of December 2023.

“Banks are anticipated to continue leveraging these higher yields on fixed-income instruments, further boosting earnings.

This trend is expected to translate into higher YoY interest income for our coverage banks in the upcoming 2024FY results, offsetting the rise in MPR-driven interest expenses.

