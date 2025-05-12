AGF To Prioritise Passage Of Public Finance Mgt Bill

Share

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Shamseldeen Ogunijmi, has expressed his readiness to ensure the successful passage of the Public Financial Management Bill.

Mr Ogunijmi stated this during a meeting with the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr Dasuki Arabi who led a team from the Agency on a courtesy visit to the Accountant General of the Federation, a statement issued by Director of information in OAGF Mallam Bawa Mokwa said.

The PFM Bill was initiated by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to give legal back – ing to the public finance management reform initiatives of the federal govern – ment and the operations of the treasury of the federation.

While speaking with the BPSR boss, Ogunjimi said: “I am aware of the Public Financial Management Bill, I am a member of the committee that is putting the Bill together; so it is going to be one of my priorities to see that the Bill is passed”.

He hinted that a stakeholders’ engagement was planned for the proposed Bill and solicited the involvement of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in the engagement.

The AGF also pointed out that he would give priority to positive reforms that will reposition the treasury of the federation for more efficient performance.

Ogunijmi acknowledged the pivotal role that the BPSR plays in public service reforms and expressed the resolve of the OAGF to work closely with the Agency to drive treasury reforms and improve public financial management in Nigeria.

