AGF To Overhaul IPPIS, GIFMIS Operations

The newly appointed Accountant-General of the Federation ( AGF) Dr Sekirat Madein has promised to overhaul operations of treasury activities, especially the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) by digitalizing them.

She was miffed about allegations of corruption that characterised (IPPIS) operations in the form of salary padding and warned treasury staff that she will not tolerate corruption under her watch as the Accountant General of the Federation.

She promised to pay particular attention to training, staff welfare, and capacity building as well as “strive to fully digitize Treasury activities especially the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

She spoke on Friday in Abuja while taking over from Acting AGF Sylva Okolieaboh.

Following recent allegations of corruption that have rocked the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) Madein lamented that “the Treasury has suffered some turmoil in the recent past and the Treasury will move from strength to strength.

“We should be guided by zero tolerance to corruption and be dedicated to service and how to generate revenue for the federal government,” she told the gathering.

“We should be guided by zero tolerance to corruption and be dedicated to service and how to generate revenue for the federal government,” she told the gathering.

According to her, “Our operations will conform with extant laws and regulations so that when next they talk about Treasury House it will be for good”.

In his goodwill message former governor of Gombe state and also a former Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ibrahim Hassan Danwkambo told the new AGF that she has her work cut out for her.

Earlier, the immediate past AGF Sylva Okolieaboh recalled memories of 11 months he acted as AGF,

“I worked without any iota of certainty about when my tenure will be over. As a result, I have seen every single day of the past 365 days as my last day in office.

“While that mindset makes it easy to cope with the uncertainty; it was very costly for the office. An institution of this magnitude should not be run on a day-by-day basis.

Okolieaboh said he and the team “kept the office running and recorded some landmark achievements.

“We intervened in the resolution of the protracted ASUU strike; swiftly concluded the 2020 general purpose financial statements; rolled out Bottom-up cash management policy; reined in the abuses of IPPIS; rolled out the TSA for foreign missions.

They also “instituted the Treasury Staff Posting policy to make posting more transparent and equitable, and the Treasury Management Portal to replace the Remita payment platform is at its testing stage.