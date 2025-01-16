AGF to Chair Presidential Panel on Prerogative of Mercy

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) to be chaired by the AttirneyGeneral of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

This was disclosed yesterday in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, Akume said the gesture was a significant step towards promoting justice, rehabilitation, and human rights in Nigeria.

The SGF who inaugurated the 15-member committee noted that: “Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) confers special powers of prerogative of mercy on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: