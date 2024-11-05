AGF Tasks MDAs On Reducing N39trn Legacy Assets Via Timely Rendition

Share

Eight years into the adoption of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), accrual accounting standards by the Nigeria government, the country still has huge negative net assets in the region of N39 trillion reflected in her 2021 consolidated financial statement.

Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Dr Oluwatoyin S madein confirmed the figure on Tuesday at the sensitization retreat on importance of quick rendition for Director of Finance and Administration (DFAs) and Director of Internal Audit ( DIAs) in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.

The retreat is themed: “National Assets Register & the Strategic Importance of Legacy Assets Rendition in the Implementation of IPSAS accrual basis accounting in Nigeria”.

Referencing the current economic challenges facing the country marked by rising inflation and significant external debts, she said, “It is imperative that we adopt a holistic approach to fiscal management, ensuring transparency and accountability in our financial reporting”.

“You may recall that Nigeria adopted IPSAS accrual accounting with effect from 1™ January 2016 however till date many legacy assets are yet to be recognized, measured and uploaded.

Consequently we still have huge negative net assets in our 2021 consolidated financial statements which stood at 39 trillion naira”.

Speaking on the importance of legacy asset rendition approach, she regretted the slow pace of rendition by the MDAs.

“This delay hampers the timeliness and accuracy of the consolidated financial statements and significantly impacts our ability to address the net asset deficit as expected MDAs are therefore urged to expedite action on the rendition of legacy assets”

On role of her office in the scheme of things, AGF said: “The Office of Accountant General of the Federation, as we all know, is the treasury office of the federal government of Nigeria.

“All disbursement receipts of revenue, administer payments are made, assets are acquired, accounts are rendered consolidate accounts of all MDAs and prepare financial statements, annual financial statements of the federal government each year.

The office collates information, financial information, that will lead to the preparation of these financial statements. So the office handles all these.

In the process, the valuation of assets to be included in the annual financial statement is one of the key values that the financial statement is required”, she said.

She said her office was in the process of collating national assets owned by the Federal government.

“And that is exactly why we are here- to discuss more on how to do it and achieve that before the end of the year. It’s an annual thing, but for now, because it has been due for some time, and it was observed that some MDAs have not been able to render, that is exactly why we are here, to come together in this workshop to discuss on the way forward.

“It’s expected that after this workshop, we will all go back and submit the inventory of assets, which will be evaluated and placed in the financial statement on or before December 24, 2024”, she said.

Speaking to the country’s liability position, she said the country has N33 trillion in negative assets.

“Just like it was mentioned, when you prepare assets- a financial statement, especially the statement of financial position, you either end in negative assets or negative liabilities.

“You have negative assets when your liability is less than your net assets. And you have net liabilities when your liability is over and above the assets. Currently, we have about N33 trillion in negative net assets.

“That is net liability, which we have been compiling. Before now, we have gotten to about N18 trillion. It’s expected that at the end of this exercise, we will get to net assets at the end of the day”, she assured

Share

Please follow and like us: