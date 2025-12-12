AGF Takes Over Trial Of Lawyer, Influencers Accused Of Cyberbullying Senator

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has taken over the prosecution of an Abuja lawyer and four social media influencers accused of cyberbullying Senator Umar Shehu Buba.

The minister took over the trial of the defendants from the Inspector-General of Police at yesterday’s proceedings at the Federal High Court Abuja.

At the proceedings before Justice Rita OfiliAjumogobia, Nueebu Leyii Abueh announced appearance and the takeover of the prosecution on behalf of the AGF. The lawyer from the Ministry of Justice told the court that the AGF had taken full charge of the case from the police.

The takeover of the trial came amid the granting of stringent bail conditions the defendants by Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia.

In three separate rulings on bail applications, the judge admitted them to bail in the sum of N1 million each and one surety each in the like sum. The surety must be a grade level 12 in the Federal Government employment.

In the alternative to government employees, the surety must be a person of standing repute and must have landed property at the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory .

The property must have Certificate of Occupancy and the original must be deposited with the Registrar of the Court. Besides, the surety must swear to affidavit of means and deposit two passport photograph each before would be released on bail. Justice Offili-Ajumogobia ordered that inability of the defendants to meet the bail conditions would automatically lead to revocation of the bail.