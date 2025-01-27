AGF Takes Over Prosecution Of 7 Suspected Terrorists, Kidnappers

Share

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has taken over the prosecution of Abubakar Abdulkadir, also known as Jude, and six others charged with terrorism and kidnapping at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the last proceedings, trial Judge , Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case to February 17 to allow the AGF’s office to step in. IGP’s lawyer, Audu Garba, had earlier informed the court that the case file had been transferred to the AGF’s office.

“The AGF has requested the case file, and it has been transferred accordingly”, Garba stated. Justice Nwite also confirmed receiving the AGF’s request for an adjournment until January 29, but due to the court’s busy schedule, the new trial date was set for February 17.

Defence counsel did not object to the adjournment, though Manjok Agom, representing the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants expressed concern about the delay. Agom however requested that the case be struck out since the AGF who is now the prosecutor was not present in court.

Justice Nwite rejected this request, emphasizing that the AGF’s formal takeover of the case meant it could not be dismissed. The judge then adjourned the matter to February 17 for a report from the AGF.

The trial, initially led by the InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP), involves 19 counts related to terrorism and kidnapping in Taraba State.

In the charge, the prosecution claimed that between February and November 2022, the defendants carried out multiple attacks in Sabon Gida village, Gassol Local Government Area, kidnapping Alhaji Maidabo Zide and others, demanding ransom, and stealing livestock and vehicles.

One of the count details a December 2022 attack in Jatau village, Bali LGA, where the defendants allegedly killed two residents, Muhammadu Umar and Bagudu Umar, and stole 26 cows and food supplies. The acts were said to violate the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

