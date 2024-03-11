AGF set to implement four-year justice sector plan

The Federal Ministry of Justice is set to implement its four-year justice sector plan, Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has said. The plan encompasses his focus and priority programmes. The minister revealed that the time spent so far in office has enabled him to critically analyse the National Policy on Justice 2017- 2021 and the ministry’s draft Strategic Plan 2023–2027. He spoke at a top management retreat of the Federal Ministry of Justice held in Lagos. He has also reviewed critical legislations, policies, regulations and guidelines relevant to the implementation of the ministry’s vision, mission and mandate, as well as that of its agencies/parastatals.

The outcomes informed his decision to focus on key priority programmes, which are in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu’s Administration. These include the implementation of the Justice Sector Plan 2023 – 2027. The AGF noted that following the signing of a performance bond with ministers and permanent secretaries to ensure a baseline for the scorecard of ministries, he is committed to ensuring the performance of the ministerial deliverables assigned to the justice ministry and its agencies. The sector plan, he said, contains 15 ministerial deliverables; 48 key performance indicators (KPIs); baselines and targets. “The entire top management will be held accountable for delivering on these assurances made to the President,” Fagbemi said. Also to be implemented is the ministry’s Strategic Plan 2023- 2027, which contains six goals, 17 objectives, 54 strategies, and 160 initiatives. Fagbemi said the plan provides the basis for the review of laws and the development of legislation that will support economic recovery and growth.

“It entails the prosecution of terrorism and terrorism financing cases to improve security, as well as the provision of legal advisory services on security-related matters”, he added. The plan involves undertaking measures to strengthen the enforcement of human rights through the adoption of relevant legislative frameworks, and implementation of United Nations recommendations on the prevention of torture and sexual and gender-based violence. Also embedded in the plan is access to justice for victims of rights abuses. The AGF said measures will be developed to reduce government exposure to legal risks and judgment debts through an enhanced appeal mechanism. Under the plan, the ministry, he said, will provide legal intervention and mediation services to enhance access to justice, uphold the rule of law and prevent the breakdown of law and order. It includes supporting the Judiciary to facilitate the justice delivery process; and reviewing legal frameworks aimed at improving anti-corruption measures, among others.