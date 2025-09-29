AGF Seeks Review Of ACJA 2015, Transfer Of Correctional Services To Concurrent List

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to building an effective and responsive criminal justice system.

Fagbemi revealed that the government recently convened key stakeholders to reflect, realign, and synergise efforts toward enhancing justice administration in Nigeria. The meeting focused on the final review and validation of the Draft Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill.

It was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice in partnership with the Centre for SocioLegal Studies (CSLS) and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC).

In his keynote address, Fagbemi noted that the meeting was timely, coming a decade after the enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which sought to close procedural gaps in the criminal justice system.

He stressed the importance of reviewing the ACJA to refine provisions, address shortcomings, and deliver a system that meets current realities. “Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, this administration is committed to building a criminal justice system that is fast, fair, efficient, effective responsive,” Fagbemi stated.

He highlighted pressing issues requiring attention, including trial delays, the need for digital access to justice, congestion in custodial centres, and the importance of non-custodial measures such as probation and restorative justice.

He also called for constitutional amendments to transfer Correctional Services to the Concurrent Legislative List, encouraging stronger collaboration between the federal government and states.

Fagbemi noted that the Federal Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the FCT judiciary, will review the FCT Custodial and Non-Custodial Sentencing Practice Direction, 2020, and enhance capacity-building for non-custodial measures.

These efforts align with the ACJA 2015 and the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, underscoring the government’s dedication to reducing prison congestion and improving justice delivery.

In a goodwill message, CSLS President Professor Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN) praised the review process as a critical opportunity to re-examine and strengthen the criminal justice system.

Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, Director of the Administration of Criminal Justice and Reform Department (FMoJ), stressed that continuous review is vital to address emerging realities, clarify provisions, and uphold constitutional and human rights standards.

She highlighted the development of National Minimum Standards (NMS) as a key initiative to strengthen ACJA implementation. Joshua Dada of RoLAC acknowledged progress in implementing the ACJA and reaffirmed support for federal institutions and focal states.