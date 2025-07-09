AGF Seeks Paradigm Shift In Public Financial Mgt

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, has called for a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s public financial management system from delayed, postmortem audits to proactive, real-time transparency backed by technology and institutional discipline.

Ogunjimi made the call at the 2025 National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Public Accounts Committees in Abuja.

He stressed the urgent need to entrench accountability, fiscal prudence, and efficiency in the management of public resources, especially in light of Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He noted that at the core of every functioning democracy lies the principle that those who manage public resources must be answerable to the people.

He said: “Every naira that is mismanaged or wasted is a naira that could have gone into schools, hospitals, infrastructure or security.”

This stark reality, he noted, underscores the urgency of shifting from delayed, retrospective audits to real-time monitoring and preventive controls.

Tools like the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Remita, he explained, are already playing a key role in enhancing transparency and minimizing leakage.