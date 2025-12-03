AGF Reaffirms Strategic Role Of Modern Accountants In Development

The Accountant-General of the Federation and Chairman, Association of Accountant-Generals of Africa, Dr Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, has reaffirmed that the role of modern accountants goes far beyond keeping financial records, noting that they have become strategic partners shaping the economic future of institutions and nations.

Dr Ogunjimi stated this while delivering his keynote address at the Africa Accountant-Generals Conference held recently at the Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana, a statement issued by the Director of Press, Mallam Bawa Mokwa said.

He explained that the traditional view of accountants as mere bookkeepers no longer aligns with current realities, particularly in a world increasingly driven by digital innovation, data-based decision-making, and financial transformation.

According to him, today’s accountants serve as strategic advisors, champions of transparency, and custodians of integrity.

“Accountants are leaders. Our work is not simply to balance books; it is to balance the needs of today with the dreams of tomorrow,” he said.

Dr Ogunjimi emphasised that every Cedi, Franc, Naira, or Dollar entrusted to public officers must ultimately translate into the prosperity of the people, stressing that decisions made by accountants directly affect millions of lives.

The conference brought together leading accounting professionals and government officials from across the continent and provided a platform to examine the expanding role of accountants in a rapidly changing economic environment.

He noted that accountants now play vital roles in strategic planning, risk management, financial forecasting, and navigating complex regulatory standards.

He urged accountants to remain at the forefront of strategic financial leadership by leveraging data to navigate economic volatility, uncover growth opportunities, and strengthen accountability in governance.

Dr Ogunjimi concluded by calling on accountants across Africa to see themselves not merely as administrative officers but as catalysts for economic growth and national transformation.

Earlier, renowned African economist and entrepreneur, Mr Tony Elumelu, commended the Accountant-General of the Federation for inviting him to the important gathering.

Elumelu said he participated not only as an entrepreneur but as a strong believer in Africa’s immense potential. He stressed the importance of deeper public–private sector collaboration to drive sustainable economic transformation on the continent.

According to him, Africa’s greatest obstacle is not the lack of resources but a deficit of trust, integrity, and credibility.

He stated: “Trust is built through predictability, transparency, and partnership. Trust is the currency of capital. Excellence in public finance is not a luxury—it is a necessity.”

Mr Elumelu called on African accountants to remain vanguards of transformation, especially in advancing digitalisation and strengthening accountability across public financial systems.