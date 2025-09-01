AGF Partners CITN On Professionalisation Of Tax Certification

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Shamisldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, has expressed commitment to ensuring the recognition of tax professionals in the federal civil service through the ongoing review of the Scheme of Service.

Ogunjimi made this known when he received a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), led by its President, Mr. Innocent C. Ohagwa, during a courtesy visit to his office recently in Abuja, statement issued by Director of information in OAGF Mallam Bawa Mokwa said.

The Accountant General assured the delegation that their request for the creation of a career path for tax professionals, with an entry point at Grade Level 10, would be presented to the Head of Service of the Federation. He emphasized that tax professionals deserve recognition in the same manner as lawyers, medical practitioners, and veterinary doctors in the nation’s civil service structure.

Speaking on the nation’s fiscal outlook, Dr. Ogunjimi reiterated that Nigeria stands on the threshold of far-reaching reforms under the newly enacted Tax Reform Acts. According to him, if faithfully implemented, the reforms will reshape the country’s fiscal landscape, enhance revenue generation, and block leakages in the system.

He further disclosed plans to transform the Treasury Academy, Orozo, into a worldclass institute that will train accountants to international standards, thereby boosting professionalism and strengthening revenue generation for the Nigerian economy.

In his remarks, the CITN President, Mr. Innocent C. Ohagwa, congratulated Dr. Ogunjimi on his appointment, describing it as a product of merit, competence, and years of dedicated service. He appealed to the Accountant General to convey the institute’s request for a defined career progression for tax professionals to the Head of Service.