AGF, NDF Launch Green Finance Conference

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF), in collaboration with the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), recently hosted the 9th Edition of the Green Finance Conference under the theme: “The Role of Africa’s Private Sector in The Paris Agreement on Climate Change.”

The conference brought together Government representatives, senior executives of financial institutions, key regulatory-policy stakeholders, and Green Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to discuss green synergies.

It also provided a platform for all stakeholders to dialogue and showcase the many advantages that Green SMEs can contribute to the economy of Nigeria, while strengthening their understanding of AGF’s Green Guarantee Facility and how it enables banks on-lend to green and climate-smart projects.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, AGF Group Chief Executive Officer, Jules Ngankam, emphasized that the Green Finance Conference is a crucial response to the challenges posed by climate change within a framework of National Determined Contributions (NDC) with a focus on providing enhanced expertise to Africa while proposing practical solutions to addressing financing for smaller and medium-sized enterprises committed to green growth and climate resilient development.

“Our aim is to support the banks to improve, increase or develop their green portfolios. Through the combination of our Green Guarantee and Capacity Development support, we are able to bridge the knowledge gap between both financial institutions and their customers.