AGF Fagbemi Visits Remi Tinubu In Aso Rock

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Fagbemi visited the office of the wife of President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Details of the meeting have not been made public as of the time of filing this report.