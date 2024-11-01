AGF Directs Police To Transfer #EndBadGovernance Protest Case

Share

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has officially intervened in the controversial #EndBadGovernance protest case.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 76 underaged #EndBadGoverance protesters were arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Speaking on the development on Friday, the AGF directed the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to transfer the case file to his office.

This action comes after reports that those detained in connection with the protest have been arraigned on various charges, including treason.

The court has ordered the defendants to be held in detention centers with the next hearing adjourned until January 2025.

The AGF in a press statement made available to newsmen acknowledged the limitations of his office in altering the court’s remand order but expressed concerns about the detention and prolonged adjournment.

He has directed the Nigeria Police to submit the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) by November 2, to ensure a prompt review.

Furthermore, he instructed the DPPF to pursue an earlier court date to address the matter expeditiously.

This intervention highlights the government’s recognition of growing concerns over the handling of the #EndbadGovernance protest detainees, some of whom reportedly include minors.

The AGF’s office will now assess the case details before making any further recommendations to the court.

