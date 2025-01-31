AGF Commits $5bn Facility To Accelerate Energy Access

Share

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) has launched its Mission 300 Local Currency Guarantee Facility, a groundbreaking initiative to mobilise $5 billion to support energy access projects across Africa.

This facility targets financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) sector.

The facility forms a critical component of an ambitious initiative led by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group, to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030.

Africa faces a significant energy access challenge, with approximately 600 million people lacking electricity as of 2023.

The continent is estimated to require an annual investment of nearly $25 billion to achieve universal energy access by 2030.

“The Mission 300 Local Currency Guarantee Facility will encourage collaboration with African governments whilst leveraging concessional financing from the African Development Bank, the World Bank Group, and other development partners to scale the involvement of local banks in financing Distributed Renewable Energy solutions,” said Wale Shonibare, Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations at the African Development Bank.

He is also a non-Executive Director with the Africa Guarantee Fund. The fund has been at the forefront of bridging the financing gap facing green SMEs by steering the implementation of the Green Guarantee Facility, supported by the Nordic Development Fund and the Investment Fund for Developing Countries.

The Green Guarantee Facility has mobilised financing for green, clean, and renewable energy projects while positioning AGF as a leader in driving sustainable development in Africa.

The Green Guarantee Facility mitigates risks within loan portfolios, lowering the exposure of financial institutions to defaults and enhancing their confidence in lending to distributed renewable energy SMEs.

It has also accelerated electrification efforts, particularly in underserved rural and peri-urban communities. By addressing systemic barriers such as high collateral requirements, currency mismatches, and the lack of long-term financing, AGF has been able to de-risk SME lending and mobilise significant private sector capital into Africa’s energy transition.

With its proven track record in catalysing SME financing while leveraging innovative guarantee solutions and capacity-building programmes, the AGF is best positioned to advance Africa’s energy transformation.

“AGF’s leadership in driving financial innovation for SMEs aligns seamlessly with the goals of Mission 300. By addressing financing gaps and fostering public-private partnerships, AGF plays a crucial role in driving inclusive energy solutions, accelerating the energy transition, and reducing carbon emissions across the continent,” said Jules Ngankam, AGF Group CEO.

“We have successfully implemented the Green Guarantee, which has facilitated progress toward national commitments under the Africa Energy Declaration, the African Union’s Vision 2063, and the global Sustainable Development Goals, fostering inclusive growth and climate resilience,” he said.

A recent example of AGF’s impact in the energy sector is its participation in a credit guarantee syndication for a 40 MW solar plant in Madagascar.

This landmark transaction demonstrated the viability of local currency financing for renewable energy projects in the country while enhancing power sector resilience through diversification away from thermal power.

The project, which provides improved electricity access to approximately 285,000 people, supports both UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy) and Goal 13 (climate action) by reducing emissions by 34,000 tonnes of CO2 through the displacement of thermal power.

