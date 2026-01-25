Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has shared insights into the deliberate strategy he used to curb piracy during the release of his latest film, “Ageshinkole 2”, revealing how strong partnerships and innovative distribution helped protect the project.

Speaking in a recent interview, Adebayo explained that the responsibility for anti-piracy measures was largely handled by Circuit TV, one of the film’s collaborators.

According to him, the company deployed a robust structure that made it difficult for the content to be illegally copied or circulated.

He disclosed that the approach paid off significantly, as “Ageshinkole 2” reportedly grossed over ₦400 million within its first 12 days of release.

“Piracy was fully handled by Circuit TV,” Adebayo said. “They have an extremely effective structure that protects their content from being pirated. Together with Blue Pictures, my distributor, we combined our experience, logistics, and framework, and we were confident the project would succeed.”

The filmmaker also highlighted the importance of collaboration, noting that working with experienced partners gave him confidence in both distribution and revenue protection, areas that have long challenged the Nigerian film industry.

In December 2025, Adebayo announced “Ageshinkole 2: King of Thieves 2 with an unconventional community cinema tour across Nigeria.

The initiative, which took the film directly to local communities rather than relying solely on traditional cinema chains, was described by the actor as a way of giving back to fans while also rethinking film distribution.

He explained that the community screenings ran throughout December 2025 and into early January 2026, allowing audiences in different parts of the country to experience the film in a shared, grassroots setting.

Adebayo added that the sequel builds on the success of the first “Ageshinkole” franchise, promising richer storytelling, heightened suspense, and deeper cultural themes that reflect indigenous narratives.

With the commercial success of Ageshinkole 2 and its innovative release model, the filmmaker believes the project could inspire new approaches to combating piracy and expanding audience reach in Nollywood.