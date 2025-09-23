Agents Wrongly Advised Lookman, Atalanta Coach Blasts

Atalanta coach, Ivan Juric, has criticised the agents of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, saying they gave him poor advice during his recent transfer saga involving Inter Milan. Lookman, who was one of Atalanta’s standout performers last season, had pushed for a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

In an attempt to force the transfer, the Super Eagles winger reportedly submitted a transfer request, went public with his frustrations on social media, and even failed to report to training, actions that sparked controversy both within and outside the club.

However, the move failed to materialise, and Lookman has since returned to the team. He made his first appearance of the new season on Sunday, coming off the bench in the closing minutes of Atalanta’s 3-0 away win over Torino. Speaking after the match, Coach Juric did not hide his disappointment over how the situation was handled, blaming those advising the player.

“He spoke to me and the team on Monday,” Juric said. “He was surrounded by people who had given him some bad advice.” Juric, however, acknowledged Lookman’s positive attributes and stressed the need to get him back to full fitness. “He has a great winning mentality and now we need to get him back in shape physically,” the coach added.