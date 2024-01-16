…agents want reduction in cargo dwell time

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) is seeking reduction in human interference and cargo dwell time from Maritime Police Command in the port. The National President of the association, Mr. Emenike Nwokeji, urged the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Maritime Police Command, Lagos, AIG Olofu Adetutu Rhoda, during a visit to the Command, to intervene in reducing the rate of human interference at the cargo clearing points and cargo dwell time in order to facilitate trade. Nwokeji appreciated the Police command for the seamless working relationship enjoyed so far, stressing the need for more collaboration to avoid going through the harrowing process of cargo clearance. Also, the AIG said that the Police had been the lead agency in internal security and a major stakeholder in the security architecture of the maritime domain, noting that interface like this would be required for sustainable economic growth and viability.

She assured the association of the Command’s commitment to fully support them, promising not to allow the activities of the association to be disrupted or hindered. Olofu warned that she would not fold her hands to allow the economy crumble under her watch, stressing the need for agents and importers to make 100 per cent cargo declaration. Also, the AIG advised the agents to shun under declaration of consignments and all forms of illegalities in the port. She avowed to intensify efforts at sensitising officers and men of the Command through capacity building for efficient performance.