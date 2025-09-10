Agents Seek Waivers From FG Over Demurrage, Losses

Clearing agents and importers are facing the challenges of delay in the payment of duty, demurrage and financial loss as they could not process their cargoes at the nation’ s seaports.

For more than two weeks, it was gathered that they have been battling with some designated banks to process their documents for payment which would enable them to clear their consignments in the port. They said that then Federal Government should urgently intervene by granting them waivers to minimise losses incurred.

The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult Limited, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, lamented that freight forwarders had incurred huge demurrage and storage charges due to inability to process their clearing documents with banks, saying some containerised cargoes have been piled up at ports and had disrupted supply chains.

He urged the Federal Government to grant waivers to the affected importers, saying some containers were laden with perishable consignments. Also, the Chairman of Oktopo Logistics Limited, Mr Sam Elem, said that congestion had built up in the port terminals because of the current challenges at the port.

He explained that some importers borrowed money in the banks to ship the imports to the country only to face unexpected losses. Meanwhile, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has petitioned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, over persistent system downtime by First Bank of Nigeria, which it said had crippled duty payments and inflicted huge financial losses on the trading community since September 1, 2025.

The association accused First Bank of failing in its critical role as a designated Customs duty collection bank in a letter signed by its National President, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, lamenting that despite repeated complaints lodged at both branch and regional levels, the bank had not issued an official statement or provided any contingency plan to cushion the effects of the downtime.

Ogunojemite said: “This unfortunate situation has crippled port operations, delayed cargo clearance processes, and led to cascading financial losses running into billions of naira in demurrage and storage charges. The continued silence and inaction in the face of this nationwide failure of service is deeply concerning and unacceptable.”

He urged the minister to make an urgent inquiry into the root cause of the prolonged service collapse, saying the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must hold duty collection banks accountable for service reliability, and engage the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on alternative payment channels or temporary waivers for affected importers.

Also, the association demanded that First Bank be held financially liable for the damages incurred, warning that the situation undermines the Federal Government’s ease of doing business agenda while inflicting avoidable pain on already struggling Nigerian businesses.

According to Ogunojemite, “this is a systemic failure that has crippled our industry and cannot be overlooked.” Recall that more than 5,000 containers have been trapped at Lagos and Tincan Island ports due to persistent network failure on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) B’Odogwu digital platform, which has left manufacturers and other merchants incurring a huge loss from demurrage.

It was gathered that a 40-foot container attracts a daily demurrage of between N120,000 and N140,000, while a 20-foot container costs about N80,000 daily. Also, demurrage for a car is N10,000, while a truck attracts N35,000. A caterpillar is charged N45,000 as demurrage. These increase after the initial grace period. Port management solutions.