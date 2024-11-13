Agents Blame 43% Rise In Freighting Cargoes On Port Delays

Share

As festive season approaches, clearing agents are complaining that bottle – necks and unnecessary delays at the ports have raised the cost of transporting cargoes from Lagos ports to other parts of the metropolis by 43 per cent from N400,000 to N700,000 since the beginning of this month.

Worried by this, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA)’s Zonal Coordinator in the West, Alhaji Femi Anifowoshe, noted that trucks were now spending several days on queue before accessing the port, alleging that the NPA Eto call-up system for trucks had fallen short of expectations lately.

Anifowoshe said: “The Eto call-up is causing trouble now because container transport has increased now like 40 per cent. We were paying from Apapa to Lagos before N400,000, but now we will be hearing of N650,000 or N700,000 for just a container going to Lagos.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) knows what is happening and the APMT terminals knows what is happening. If you go to Eto call-up system, they will tell you APM Terminal did not authorise them to release trucks to come to the terminal.

“If you go to the APMT terminal, they will tell you another story that their terminal is empty; they are waiting for NPA’s Eto call-up to deploy trucks, Who do we believe? Where do we go from there?

They are just playing pranks on us because we don’t have a leadership in the country, there is no agency that will stand firm for us.This challenge just started about three weeks ago.”

The coordinator said that as the yuletide is approaching, importation had dropped drastically compared to years before, blaming the situation on the exchange rate policy of the Federal Government. According to him, the exchange rate for cargo import should be pegged at a fixed amount in order to encourage inflow of cargoes needed by consumers.

The coordinator: “Clearing agents ought be happy by now because of the festivities time and end-of-year rush, going to the bank to pay duty and doing one or two things to help the importers clear their goods and sell to the end user.

“But now, the port is dry. If you are comparing this year to this time last year, importation has reduced drastically. We are praying the Federal Government to take a second look at the policy of the dollar exchange rate. Let them take the estimate to a certain amount instead of just floating.

“Let them peg the estimate, maybe to N600 per dollar or N700 per dollar. Nigeria is not an industrial nation; we are an importing nation. We appeal to Mr President to use his federal power, his leniency, to look at the masses that are suffering.”

Meanwhile, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) has advised importers and exporters to track the movement of their trucks to the port through its platform with a unique code. The company urged all truck operators to avoid soliciting customers on the port access roads.

Its Head of Operations, Irabor Akonoman, noted that it was essential to reduce congestion and ensuring smoother truck movement in and out of the ports.

At a pivotal stakeholders’ meeting organised by APM Terminals Apapa, Akonoman educated stakeholders, particularly its customers on the workings of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) truck electronic call-up system, “ETO” managed by TTP, saying that the call-up system was a platform coordinating truck traffic into the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, scheduling dispatches to reduce gridlock and improve the timely delivery of goods.

The meeting, which was attended by importers, exporters, trucking companies and Nigerian Port Authority officials, highlighted APM Terminals’ commitment to enhancing port efficiency, supporting the “ETO” system, and alleviating congestion along the port corridor.

Commending APM Terminals Apapa for convening the forum, Irabor said: “We also encourage all importers and exporters to track their trucks’ movements through our website or by contacting our customer care team.

Each truck is assigned a unique journey code that allows our staff to trace its booking details. With the journey code and truck particulars, we can inform you of the exact departure date from our facility.

