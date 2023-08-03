Agenda Setting For Tinubu’s Administration

Following the inauguration of the new administration on May 29, 2023, the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as promised in one of his pre-inauguration press interviews, hit the ground running. He stated unequivocally in his inauguration speech that fuel subsidy was gone, and in less than 24 hours, the whole country began to feel the heat of the instant removal of subsidy on petroleum, thus putting an end to the fuel subsidy regime which began in the 1970s and which became institutionalised with the promulgation of the Price Control Act in 1977.

No doubt, the government inherited a myriad of challenges from the immediate past administration. Critical challenges the president would have to decisively deal with revolve around, but not limited to; security, economy, infrastructure, power, corruption, national cohesion, education and health sectors. The legion of challenges notwithstanding, expectations of Nigerians from the administration are high and they are not ready to take excuses this time around. Therefore, Tinubu’s government must in- vest massively in critical areas of the economy such as housing, infrastructure, power and other vital areas.

The government must initiate strategic policy frameworks to drive and tackle headlong economic issues and those bordering on national unity such as corruption, insecurity and armed conflict, food security, youth empowerment and several others. Government must also take measures to ameliorate hunger and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. Extremely important for the government to address and on which professionals in the built sector, most especially the estate surveyors and valuers would engage it more seriously is the issue of housing and infrastructure development.

As important and crucial it is to human existence, housing remains one of the most worrisome challenges in Nigeria. It is sad that today, we are still battling with the challenge of housing delivery, especially for people at the low end. About 21 million deficits are being brandished, with chances that it could be more than that, considering the number and the rate at which graduates are churned out of the universities and other tertiary institutions every year and the fact that these individuals and several other categories of Nigerians requires accommodation to settle down for the challenges of life.

The Federal Government must come up with policies to stimulate and deepen private sector participation in housing delivery and infrastructure if it sincerely desire to reflate and lift the economy out of the doldrums, lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, and promote the much desired social order, and this must be done on a continuous basis. It is worth mentioning that real estate latches on the way the economy is patterned.

The industry is heavily underdeveloped at the moment, but it has prospects to thrive. There are lots of opportunities for development within the housing and real estate sector, but those opportunities can only be realised by conscious efforts of government and private sector commitment. Housing shortage provides incentives for development. In other climes, the real estate sector contributes significantly to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the United States of America and United Kingdom, you have contributions of 18% – 20% to the GDP as against the paltry .5% in Nigeria which you would agree with me is highly ridiculous. It is time to appreciate the fact that no other investment is comparable to real estate investment. I recollect the losses investors incurred in the capital market during the global financial crisis some years ago, the consequences were huge and many investors never recovered from them.

Real estate is a secured and more reliable investment destination. It is the only investment that edges against inflation, and appreciates with time. It is a reliable route to revamp the economy. Real estate and infrastructure has great multiplier effects positively and absorbs a lot of people such as the engineers, builders, artisans, technicians and the rest.

The Federal Government should as a matter of necessity make housing and infrastructure development a deliberate programme and set up a promising agenda for housing delivery that must put in place proper institutional framework cutting across all levels of government, local, state and federal, private sector driven mortgage system with full government support in terms of policy and regulatory functions, accelerated land titling program for all states of the federation that will release plots with value for the housing sector, provision of infrastructure and layouts for housing development, with special attention to the provision of social housing for the less privileged and vulnerable people in all the states of the nation.

For instance, when government or private developers acquire land for housing development, the government needs to provide infrastructure, such as access roads, water, electricity and other facilities that will make the place habitable. This is because once the cost of infrastructure is removed; the remaining cost of the project is manageable. The vital role of housing to healthy living, security and social well-being cannot be over-emphasised.

It calls for a concerted and pragmatic approach at this point in time. Housing and infrastructure development must be promptly addressed, with the government partnering the private sector and the professionals to draw housing programmes and implement the same to the letter. Time has come to focus on social housing.

Tinubu’s government must come up with a more effective approach such as investing massively in housing and infrastructure, for the two are key to sustainable economic development. Industry experts with a strong appetite for achieving results should be given these vital areas to handle, and before long, the outcomes shall be overwhelming.