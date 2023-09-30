Agenda for LOLA ADE-JOHN: New Dawn For Nigerian Tourism Possible

As the euphoria and celebrations that greeted the creation of the new federal Ministry of Tourism from the former Ministry of Information and Culture and the appointment of Ms Lola AdeJohn as the minister of the new ministry take the back seat, it is time now for the minister to settle down and do the work that she has been appointed to undertake.

As part of getting into the groove, the minister two weeks ago met with the organised private sector of tourism through its umbrella body, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) just as she has done with other groups and individuals since her appointment. All of these meetings and consultations by the minister I believe are preparatory to putting together a blueprint for the sector and the ministry.

It is therefore fitting for this writer to avail the minister of insight into the sector by drawing her attention to areas which she needs to also consider in her quest for a well – rounded and all-embracing blueprint that would capture the aspirations of the people and the different stakeholders.

Connecting the dot between Tourism and Arts, Culture and Creative Economy The Ministry of Tourism was not the only new ministry created from the ecosystem of tourism, arts and culture as well as the creative industry but there is also the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

The creation of these two ministries though a welcomed development but it has obviously created some challenges not only for the government but also for the private sector. Given this, the first agenda for the two ministers handling these new ministries; Lola Ade-John for Tourism and Hannatu Musawa for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, is for the them and their teams to have a round table discussion on the best way to delineate the functions of the two ministries and set out a clear and fo- cused mandate that is purpose and time- line driven.

It is only such strategic meeting that would ensure a smooth and successful delivery of the dreams and aspirations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in creating the two ministries to deliver on his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of using tourism and the creative industry to deliver prosperity for the nation and its increasing population. It is to be noted that so far nothing has shown that the two ministers have had such strategic sessions that would enable them have frank talk to isolate what the issues are and unbundle the fluid ecosystem that they have both inherited.

The manner Musawa has started by on her own announcing an eight-point agenda for her ministry immediately after her appointment does not inspire hope as it shows clearly that she is a neophyte in the game and in a hurry to play to the public gallery and win public applause. That in itself is very poor and a recipe for failure because she is playing in a very vast ecosystem and needs to understudy and have a clear picture of the various interplays within this vast domain.

While on the flip side, Ade-John so far is appears reticence and holding her cards close to her chest, which perhaps to show she is not in a hurry to play her hand. Therefore, the advice is for the two of them now to get indoors, regardless of what Musawa may have put out there and sit with their teams to iron out a workable details of how best to achieve their mandates.

It should be clear to them that the two ministries are twin ministries and are not exclusive of each other but are mutually related and their successes depend on their understanding of this basic fact. So hopefully, we do expect in the coming days for the two of them to address the nation on this critical sector. Not until that is done whatever each of them do individually will be chasing the shadow and pouring new wine juice into old wine bottle.

As no result of note will be achieved because they both would end up working in opposition direction and dividing the entire ecosystem, which they are supposed to galvanise and rally towards creating a thriving tourist destination out of the waste land that Nigeria has become today.

National policy and master plan

To achieve this seamless operation by the two ministries, what should therefore be the fallout of the strategic meeting between the two ministers is creating a forum to review the existing laws and policies in the art, culture, creative industry and tourism ecosystem. The mandate of this forum will be to produce a sound and realistic policies and master plans that will drive development and operations within the ecosystem.

If that is not done within the next couple of weeks that would somewhat a ‘forced error’ created by them because relying on the existing policies and master plans, which are outdated and does not address the present economic realities will not yield anything other than scorched harvest because the ecosystem has it is presently constituted is nothing but a waste land.

Synergy between state and federal government

Critical to the success of the mandate of the two ministries and that of making Nigeria a destination of choice, is creating a strategic synergy between the federal and state governments. Working in silos as it has been in the past will be of no use especially viewed against the background of the Supreme Court ruling of 2013, which has constrained the involvement of the federal government in tourism development and promotion.

To overcome this, a political solution is the best option and that can be achieved if the two ministers understand perfectly well the terrain and the legal boundaries. They both need to create a forum to engage meaningfully with the state governors through their various ministries of tourism and culture.

One of the ways to achieve that working relationship is to reawake the defunct National Council for Culture and Tourism commissioners where national issues should be canvassed and the right policies and strategies for developing and promoting Nigeria as a single destination is adopted especially with product and tour packages that allow for long haul.

Public – Private Partnership

Tourism globally is private sector driven as the examples of successful destinations have shown. Going forward, the two ministers must understand this and adopt it as a working formula if they are to succeed. Theirs is not to create structures and policies that conflict and compete with the private sector but rather to create enabling environment that allows the private operators to thrive and succeed.

What this therefore means is that there must be constant consultations with the private sector operators. Also, the challenge is on the private sector operators to put their house in order and operate as a united front. They should be able to prevail on their errant members, discourage discordant tones and penchant for self-promotion and seeking for handouts from the ministry. Tourism is business, so they should operate as business entity and enthrone good governance in their approach.

Marketing and Promotion

Marketing and promotion is a critical aspect of tourism and that is what makes a destination either a soft or hard sell. This is one area that Nigerian tourism has suffered over the years and this situation was made worse in the last eight years, with the Nigerian tourism Development Authority (NTDA) that is supposed to lead the charge negating its statutory responsibility. This is where the minister should stamp her authority and tackle the rot in NTDA head-on by reorganising the place and possibly change the head.

She must insist that NDTA revert to its original mandate of promoting Nigeria as a choice destination across different marketing and communication channels both nationally and internationally. The marketing and promotion should take into cognisance the states and private sector as well. It requires high spend which neither the states nor private sector can afford. It goes beyond having influencers.

Reopening of International Marketing Channels

Attendance at international marketing and exhibition forums is another aspect of marketing, which Nigeria has neglected over the last one decade. Such channels include the World Travel Market (WTM), ITB Berlin, FITURE and Arabian Travel Market (ATM). Also, belonging to various tourism associations is part of this marketing channels as these provide platforms for networking and engaging with different suppliers, buyers and the travelling public.

More importantly, it is critical learning from what other destinations are doing and seeing how you can then improve on your destination through adapting some of these influences. Closing your doors against international marketing channels is closing the door against Nigerian tourism evolving into a global destination.

Product Development and Packages

No destination thrives without having identifiable signature product and tour packages to market and promote across board. This is one aspect that Nigeria has lacked over the years as we tend to promote and market everything Nigeria, which is not proper. Going forward, the minister must ensure that Nigeria has an identifiable national product that is strategically developed, marketed and promoted across board.

It is this national product that will now become the pull factor for people to visit the country and then be exposed to other tourist products in the different parts of the country. Until we as a people and destination are able to identify which product gives that comparative advantage and mileage above others such as cultural tourism, sport tourism, eco-tourism or entertainment, we would not be taken serious by the global tourism market.

It is when we have agreed on this and then follow this with a tourism calendar that identifies other attractions across the country that people can explore that it becomes easier for us to aspire as a global destination because tourist then know at different times of the year what is available in the country.

This effort must be supported by strategic tour packages such as short and long haul packages that is sellable across the country and all over the world by tour operators, destination management companies, travel agencies and others involved in travel business.

Identifying Source Markets

Once the issue of product is settled it becomes easier to identify source markets for Nigerian tourism. Until that is done, effort to promote and market Nigeria may not yield the expected result. The good thing about having source markets is the fact that it makes it easier to engage differently and have tailored-made products for those source markets.

This include having trade partners, setting up offices and organising roadshows and hosted buyers events for operators and exchange programmes as well as targeted tour packages and messaging for those source markets. That is the practice all over the world. Here in Nigeria, South African Tourism set up a West Africa marketing outfit in Lagos, and through this office its engages with the various trade partners and Nigerian travelling public as Nigeria is one of its major source markets in Africa.

Over the years we have also seen other destinations, such as Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Singapore have at different times visited Nigeria to promote their destinations to Nigerians and gained massively from such activities

Reviving Presidential Council on Tourism

One of the ways that the minister can make real time impact and fast track tourism development and promotion in the country is by insisting on the revival of the defunct Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), an inter-ministerial and apex governmental council for tourism management.

This council was first set up by former This council was first set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with him as the chairman. Much of the impact that was made at that time was because of the PCT but unfortunately, it died with the expiration of Obasanjo’s era.PCT will make it easier for the minister to put tourism on the front burner and get the attention of the state governments and other ministries, departments and agencies to focus on tourism.

One key function of the PCT is to ensure harmonisation in national policies by ensuring that every policy, decision and action of the government is benchmarked against its implication for the tourism sector. This would also help to fast track building of infrastructure and maintenance of tourist attractions and access to these attractions across the country.

Connecting Aviation and Transportation

One areas that have been neglected over the years is that of Aviation and Transportation as these operate in silos without regard to their impact on the tourism sector. As a new dawn beckon for the tourism sector, it is imperative for the tourism minister to urgently address this area of neglect by ensuring that she connects the dot between Aviation and Transportation ministries including all the stakeholders and that of tourism.

Building Network/Linkages

Just as it is imperative for the minister to work closely with Aviation and Transportation ministries, so also is the issue of creating vast network and linkages, with all relevant bodies both within the government and private sector. The fact is the entire governance and system are interwoven and they all impact tourism in different ways. The minister must understand this dynamics and work the fine line of establishing mutually benefiting relationship with every segment of governance and society.

International Linkages

While opening international marketing channels, it is also of importance for the minister to court the different global tourism bodies especially the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

This time, she must seek to engage differently from the past where Nigerian tourism ministers only attend meetings to promote themselves at the detriment of the country. Every engagement must be vision driven and must be in partnership with the private sector, who are the business people and know how to take advantage of such platforms to attract businesses to the country.

Data and Statistics

This is another sore point not only in tourism sector but in the national life of Nigeria. We are in the era of data and statistics where big data is the name of the game. Thankfully, the minister has a background in this area and so she must bear her fang and ensure that our tourism development and promotion is data driven. She must reorganise the way the planning and statistics section of the ministry works.

It shouldn’t be business as usual as the personnel have to be well trained and equipped with the right tools that would enable them to interrogate happenings within the national life and tourism. Nigeria since the era of the former Minister of the defunct Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, formally adopted the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) Satellite Tourism Account (TSA) metric for measuring the performance of the tourism sector.

Unfortunately, the ministry has discarded this proven metrics of gathering data and measuring the contribution of tourism to the Gross Domestic Product of the country. But this time around, the minister must ensure that it works by working closely with the National Bureau of Statistics to gather data on the sector and allied sectors.

She must make it a point of duty to churn out quarterly metrics on the performance of the sector for that is one of the ways to attract investors and funds for the sector. This also must share this with the UNWTO so as to have Nigeria represented on the global metrics platform as this will elevate Nigerian tourism at the global stage.

A Break from the Shackles of Civil Servants

As a private sector operator and technocrat, the minister understands the importance of corporate governance. Therefore, she must seek to enthrone corporate governance in her running of the ministry and break free from the shackles of civil servants who are only interested in the ‘General Order’ and what benefits them.

She must not listen to the naysayers among them and not allow herself to be dictated to. Rather, she must asserts her independence from day one and have the right persons around her who are sound and experience managers of men and resources and understands the interplay of good governance.

Endnote

Tourism development and promotion is a long haul, there is no shortcut to addressing issues related to it. The minister must understand this. History beckons her and her colleague, Musawa. They must not see themselves as competitors or foes but rather as friends and as the two most powerful ladies and ministers in this new dispensation.

They wade enormous power and influence by virtue of the two ministries that they superintend. They should see themselves as the twine marketers and spokes- persons of the country. So they must not allowed themselves to be cowed and yield their grounds.

Nigeria right now is under their feet and they must not disappoint but rise to the occasion and deliver prosperity to Nigerians, using arts, culture, creative industry and tourism to change the socio-cultural and economic narrative of Nigeria.