Agenda 2050: Nigeria To Attain ‘Upper-Middle Income’ Status In 30 Years – Agba

…Targets 21 million new jobs for young Nigerians by 2025

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has described Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 document as a clear plan designed to transform the country into an “upper-middle income” country with a significant improvement in per capita income over the next thirty years.

Agba spoke on Thursday while delivering a paper entitled: “Strategic Thinking for Progressive Governance in the 21st Century”, at the 22nd meeting of the National Council on Development Planning.

He said that the plan was geared towards fully mobilising all resources, reducing poverty, and achieving social and economic stability.

According to him, Agenda 2050 also targets developing a mechanism for achieving a sustainable environment consistent with global concerns about climate change. Agba disclosed that the plan represents a road map for accelerated and sustained growth as well as provides broad frameworks for reducing unemployment, poverty, inequality and human deprivation in Nigeria.

Agba, who supervised the development of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050 as minister of state for budget and national planning, said that the path to that goal would pass through six Medium Term National Development Plans (NDP), namely NDP (2021-2025) and subsequent national development plans covering (2026-2030), (2031-2035), (2036-2040), (2041-2045), and (2046-2050).

“The first of the medium-term plans, named NDP 2021-2025, is to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potential in all sectors of the economy for a sustainable, holistic, and inclusive development.

“Specifically, the Plan aims to generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025; thus, setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” he said.

Agba stressed that having set the future agenda through the above plans, the next step would be to ensure effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation in order to achieve the desired goals.

“To achieve these, we need to address binding domestic growth constraints by creating the needed enabling environment for sustainable economic growth and development to allow the private sector to drive the economy.

“The strategy to create the needed enabling environment for sustainable economic growth and development is contained in Volume III, which is the legal and legislative imperatives. This volume includes 18 laws that need to be passed or amended and 10 policies for effective implementation of the NDP, 2021-2025,” he stated.

Agba said that there was an urgent need to resubmit and ensure the passage of “The Development Planning and Project Continuity Bill,” which is undergoing the legislative process for enactment at the National Assembly, stressing that this would improve plan implementation which is often affected by political and policy changes.

He listed other steps to be taken including strengthening the link between the Plan and Annual Budgets and improving inter-sectoral collaboration, in addition to ensuring coordinated and harmonised efforts with states and creating the enabling environment for increased private sector investment.

Agba also underscored the need to ensure diligent implementation of the plan, especially Volumes I, II & III, explaining that whereas “Volume I contains the policies with targets and the required investment; Volume II has the cost of the priority programmes and projects, while Volume III is the legal and legislative imperatives.

He said there was a need for a mid-term review of the performance of NDP 2021-2025, stressing that this would focus on the degree to which planned results were on target and the areas that might require improvement.

“Mid-term review should be carried out before the development of NDP 2026-2030. The report should guide the development of the next plan. In fact, the mid-term review should start NOW,” he said.

The former minister also advised that for effective implementation of the plan, there was a need to implement the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy already approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to ensure that Nigeria does not only get full value for money but also remained strategic in resource allocation.

According to him, feedback collated from citizens should be used to monitor and enhance project delivery, as the use of feedback will elicit the participation of citizens and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in tracking the progress and performance of government interventions.