Agenda 2050 Is To Increase Per Capita GDP To $6,000′ – FG

…NES holds in October

The main target of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 is to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $6,000 and $33,000 respectively by 2030 and 2050, the Federal Government re-echoed again on Thursday in Abuja.

By attaining the milestones, the Federal Government said the poverty rate would reduce to 0.6%, and the unemployment rate to 6.3% thus transiting Nigeria’s economy to the highest per capita GDP within the upper-middle income economies group.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed this position when he briefed the media on the forthcoming Nigeria Economic Summit (# NES 29), the annual Private, public sector economic dialogue of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group ( NESG).

The two-day conference is billed for October 23 – 24, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.NES 29th is themed: “Pathways to Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion”.

He hinted that the ministry was in the process of conducting the mid-term review of the NDP 2021-2025 with the purpose of fine-tuning the plan and ensuring that the renewed hope agenda of the current government is incorporated into the NDP 2021-2025.

Shedding light on the overall goals of Agenda 2050, Bagudu said the plan, will be effectively implemented by successive governments through six number 5-year medium-term national development plans and annual budgets.

“The renewed hope agenda and 8 priority areas of the current administration are aimed at fast-tracking the goals of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and the National Development Plan 2021-2025 with a double-digit growth rate and inclusive development. The Ministry is in the process of conducting the mid-term review of the NDP 2021-2025 with the purpose of fine-tuning the plan and ensuring that the renewed hope agenda of the current government is incorporated into the NDP 2021-2025”

“The Ministry will welcome innovative ideas from the stakeholders at the Summit to ensure its effective integration into the NDP 2021-2025”, he said.

He noted that the NES Summit had become the largest and foremost annual convergence for public-sector policymakers and private-sector industry leaders in Nigeria.

He said the yearly forum brings together development partners, civil society organizations and representatives of the academia, as according to him, it provides participants with the unique opportunity for consensus building, identifying development challenges facing the country and proffering implementable strategies and policy framework for addressing them.

In a welcome remark by the Chairman of NESG, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, he said the country was at a unique juncture and needed to chart a course towards shared prosperity and overcome long-standing obstacles which impeded her socio-economic progress.

“In the face of a rapidly changing global economic landscape and increasing inequalities, a strategy for sustained growth must ensure a form of industrialization that makes opportunities accessible to all people and broadly distributes income and non-income gains across society.

“Our inability to fully integrate solutions to social issues into targeted industrial and economic policies undermines the developmental potential of our country, thus widening income inequality gaps”.

“While there has been a broad decline in poverty worldwide, both extreme and moderate poverty remain and continue to increase in our country. Low productivity, inadequately diversified local economic activity, high unemployment rates and job insecurity remain a challenge for our country.

“With a predominantly young population and a high debt burden, Nigeria must chart a trajectory that ensures inter-generational and sustainable growth. The nation has encountered various economic and political obstacles in recent years, underscoring the urgent need to redesign its systems and address structural issues”, he said.

NES #29 is jointly conveyed by NESG with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.