Agenda 2050 Aimed At Creating 21M Jobs For Youths in 2025, Says Ex-minister

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has said the ‘Nigeria Agenda 2050’ is geared towards generating “21 million full-time jobs and lifting 35 million people out of poverty by 2025”.

According to him, it is also aimed at mobilising all resources, reducing poverty, and achieving social and economic stability in the country. At a February National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the government endorsed “Nigeria Agenda 2050” designed to take the country through to an upper middle-income nation.

Delivering a paper entitled: “Strategic Thinking for Progressive Governance in the 21st Century”, at the 22nd meeting of the National Council on Development Planning yesterday, Agba said the plan represents a road map for accelerated and sustained growth as well as providing broad frameworks for reducing unemployment, poverty, inequality and human deprivation.

Agba, who supervised the development of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050, said: “The first of the medium-term plans, named NDP 2021-2025, is to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potential in all sectors of the economy for a sustainable, holistic, and inclusive development.

“Specifically, the plan aims to generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025; thus, setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

Agba added: “To achieve these, we need to address bind- ing domestic growth constraints through creating the needed enabling environment for sustainable economic growth and development to allow the private sector to drive the economy.

“The strategy to create the needed enabling environment for sustainable economic growth and development is contained in Volume III, which is the legal and legislative imperatives.

“This volume includes 18 laws that need to be passed or amended and 10 policies for effective implementation of the NDP, 2021-2025.” He listed other steps to be taken to include strengthening the link between the Plan and Annual Budgets and improving inter-sectoral collaboration, in addition to ensuring coordinated and harmonised efforts with states and creating the enabling environment for increased private sector investment.