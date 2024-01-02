Agency to assist Kebbi access N83.2bn for rice production

The Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee under Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has promised to assist the Kebbi State Government to access N83.2 billion Development of Natural Resources Fund to boost rice production in the state. Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

Idris said the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Shettima-Dibal, made this known when he led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to Gov. Nasir Idiris of Kebbi state at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi. He said: “His committee will ensure fairness and equity in making sound recommendations of Kebbi state request to access the sum of N83.285 billion from the 1.68 per cent Development of Natural Resources Fund, which the state will use to develop its agricultural sector, mineral resources and tourism.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate the efforts of the State Governor, Dr Nasir idirs, by coming up with blueprint to harness the abundant natural resources deposit in the state.” Responding, the governor thanked them for the visit and expressed optimism that the committee would do justice to the request forwarded by the state. The governor said the state executive council had decided to apply for the fund to develop its agricultural sector, which remained the main stay of the state, in addition to mining sector as well as people empowerment, particularly the youths.