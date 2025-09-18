Agency Rescues Man Allegedly Poisoned By Friends In Burkina Faso

A 27-year-old indigene of Edo State, Godstime Uwoghiren, who was reportedly poisoned by his friends in Burkina Faso out of envy for buying a lady’s motorcycle, has been successfully repatriated by the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration.

Uwoghiren arrived at the Benin Airport on Tuesday at about 1:00 p.m., unconscious and paralysed. He was received by the Director-General of the Edo State Migration Agency, Mr. Lucky Agazuma, and other officials of the agency. Upon arrival, he was immediately rushed to the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City for emergency medical attention.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, Agazuma disclosed that the agency was alerted to the situation months ago and that the State Governor, Mr. Monday Okpehbolo, promptly ordered the agency to intervene and bring the young man back to Nigeria.

According to Agazuma, “When they reached out to Mr. Governor that Mr. Godstime is sick, paralysed, and that he was poisoned in Burkina Faso for the fact that he bought a bike, the only contact person we were given was his sister. “We asked her to lead us to the family but she refused for good four months. Today she is crying profusely. We are taking her to our office for further investigation.”