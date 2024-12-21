Agency Fines Distribution Coy Over Illegal Disconnection Of Customers

Share

The Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) has fined Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for alleged disconnection of some metered customers in parts of Akure, the state capital.

The Chairman of OSERB, Engr. Stephen Bolawole said the distribution company was fined N2 million for illegally disconnecting some metered customers in the Ifesowapo area of the Akure metropolis.

In a letter addressed to the Acting Managing Director of the electricity service provider, Bolawole said the company allegedly disconnected, without prior notice, some electricity consumers in Ifesowapo, Zone A of Ijigba Community, Kajola, Oda Road, Akure since Tuesday, December 17, 2024, thereby depriving them access to the service.

This action, according to OSERB, is contrary to the Ondo State Electricity Power Sector Law 2020.

OSERB disclosed that it received complaints from some customers from some parts of the state capital alleging that they were disconnected by BEDC Electricity Ondo Limited even when they were appropriately metered.

In a letter jointly signed by OSERB Director, Legal, and Director, Consumer Affairs, Barr. Justice B. Uguoji and Mr Ladele Ambrose revealed that after a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the complaints of the consumers were genuine.

The letter read: “The attention of the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau has been drawn to the illegal disconnection of some electricity consumers in Ifesowapo, Zone A of Ijigba Community, Kajola, Oda Road, Akure, on 17th December 2024 by your organization, led by Mrs. Christiana ( the newly posted marketer), and Mr. Razaq Lawal.

“Take notice that the Bureau, over the last four days, has been inundated by complaints from electricity consumers of the said illegal disconnection from the transformer by your office in collaboration with officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“This action of your office has brought untold hardship to the affected households and generated a lot of public concerns.

“The OBERB has taken steps to investigate the complaints and found out that they were genuine. Hence, we decided to draw your attention to the appropriate sections of the Ondo State Electricity Power Sector Law 2020 and the sanctions that follow therein.

“Recall that the electricity market in the state, including the activities of your organization, are regulated by laws, which must be followed in the day-to-day running of your activities.

“It will interest you to know that your action fell short of standard procedure when you did not notify the electricity consumers of any infraction before disconnecting them abruptly from their source of supply (Transformer). To make matters worse, you went on to illegally disconnect electricity consumers that are lawfully metered.

“May we draw your attention on this note, to section 64(3) (a) of the Ondo State Electric Power Sector Law, 2020, which provides that,“ a Corporate Organisation which; wilfully or negligently allows its agents to disrupt lawful electricity connections or installations commit an infraction and shall be liable to a fine of Two Million Naira(N2,000,000.00) in the first instance; and in respect of any period which such disconnection is allowed to remain after notice in writing from the State Electricity Regulatory Bureau or Taskforce requiring the same to reconnected, a penalty of Twenty Five Thousand Naira (N25,000.00) shall remain in force for each day the infraction continues.

“You are, by this notice, directed to immediately reconnect the affected electricity consumer within 24 hours of receipt of this letter. You are further directed to pay the penalty of the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.000) as a fine, which is stipulated by the law, to Ondo State Electricity Support Fund Account.”

The regulatory Bureau, however, warned that if BEDC Electricity Ondo Limited failed to pay the fine within the stipulated time, it would pay an extra fine of N25,000 per day beginning from the due date.

It said, “Take notice that on your refusal or omission to reconnect and pay the said fine within the stated period, you would be liable to pay a daily fine of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000.00) each day the offence continues. Take further notice that this letter serves as a letter of demand.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"